Blake Law, candidate for the Thompson School District Board of Education, will appear as Blake “No Mandates” Law on the ballot during this November’s election. The unorthodox “nickname” is allowed, according to Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Angela Myers, because nicknames are permitted and the state statute that governs how names appear on the ballot does not give the clerk any authority to determine what is and is not a genuine nickname.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO