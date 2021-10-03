About The Post-Crescent: Contact information, staff directory

The roots of The Post-Crescent date to 1853, when the Ryan brothers started The Appleton Crescent, named after a big bend in the Fox River that swept around the building where the weekly paper was printed. In 1859 came a competing paper, The Appleton Motor, that later became The Appleton Post. The two papers battled, first as weeklies then as dailies, until Feb. 2, 1920, when a merger produced the first Appleton Post-Crescent. The paper moved to 306 Washington St. in 1932 and remained family owned until 1983, when it was purchased by Thomson. In 2000, Gannett bought The Post-Crescent. In 2020, our offices moved to Appleton's historic 222 Building, at 222 W. College Ave.