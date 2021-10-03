CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Democrats to Pare Climate, Social Spending; No Clear Target

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congressional Democrats face the hard work of paring back the White House's sweeping infrastructure and social agenda in the week ahead, but have yet to agree on a target size for their multi-trillion dollar spending bill. Democrats said on https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democrats-struggle-reach-deal-congress-bidens-agenda-2021-10-01 Friday that their sweeping bill intended to bolster...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 84

letsbreal54
6d ago

if their spending bill is so wonderful why do they feel the need to hold the much needed infrastructure bill hostage? I thought they were there to work for the people. well, the country needs infrastructure. get that passed and then worry about the other things on their democrat wish list!

Reply(5)
16
Grady Boyd
6d ago

take out socialist agenda and Pelosis wish list and it might become more reasonable

Reply(47)
55
Robert Daniels
6d ago

Ignore the gang of four - especially the two who shouldn't be there in the first place ( That is, the two with the rags on their heads ).

Reply
6
