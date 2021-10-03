CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Griffons Fall To No. 2 Northwest Missouri State

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- A 50-yard Brandon Johnson fumble recovery for a touchdown fired up the Missouri Western crowd on Saturday, but unfortunately it would be the only highlight of the evening for the Griffons as MWSU dropped a 30-7 result to no. 2 Northwest Missouri State. The Griffons fall to 2-3 on the season (overall and MIAA) with the loss, while the Bearcats move to 4-0. After being forced to punt on its opening drive, Missouri Western was finally able to get a strong pass rush on the sixth play of the Bearcats drive. C.J. Ravenell was able to push his blocker back into the path of Northwest Missouri's Mike Hohensee and the ball squirted loose and hit the turf. Johnson scooped it up and paused for a beat before taking off downfield after hearing no whistles. The freshman rambled untouched into the endzone for his first career touchdown.

