CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CAA acquires ICM, Korean series ‘Squid Game’ is Netflix’s newest international hit

By Hosted by Kim Masters
kcrw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a long time, WME and CAA have been the number one and number two agencies in Hollywood. Recently, CAA acquired ICM, the number four agency in terms of size, which now makes CAA bigger than WME and moves it to the number one slot. The merger is part of a wave of consolidation in Hollywood, as companies have had to get bigger to keep up with the tech companies who have taken over the industry.

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

Talent agency CAA acquires rival ICM, continuing the Hollywood consolidation wave

For a long time, WME and CAA have been the number one and number two agencies in Hollywood. Recently, CAA acquired ICM, the number four agency in terms of size, which now makes CAA bigger than WME and moves it to the number one slot. The merger is part of a wave of consolidation in Hollywood, as companies have had to get bigger to keep up with the tech companies who have taken over the industry.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Vice

Netflix’s 'Squid Game' Subtitles Mar the Pride of Seeing a Korean Show Succeed

I can’t recall ever feeling personally attacked by subtitles before Squid Game. My French partner and I binged the Netflix show – now poised to become the most-watched show in the streamer’s history in any language – just in time to watch the show take off globally. But I found myself often getting worked up and hitting pause to explain what was actually being said in Korean, because the subtitles were just plain wrong.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Niija Kuykendall Joins Netflix as Film VP Overseeing Group Focused on Mid-Budget Movies

Niija Kuykendall is joining Netflix as vice president of film, where she will oversee a new group focused on making and developing mid-sized films. She joins the streamer from Warner Bros., where she was an executive vice president of production, working on such films as “It,” “A Star is Born,” “Magic Mike” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.” She will report to Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of original films. Her hire comes as Netflix is trying to bolster its slate of programming in order to contend with a rising crop of contenders such as Disney Plus, HBO Max, Paramount Plus...
MOVIES
Variety

Endeavor Content in Talks to Reteam With ‘Blue Miracle’ Makers (EXCLUSIVE)

Endeavor Content is in talks to reteam with the filmmakers behind the hit “Blue Miracle,” in the wake of its success on Netflix, where it ranked second on its opening weekend, and is reported to have resonated in the U.S. across all ethnic groups. Starring a relatively unknown Latino cast, the most high-profile actor in it is Dennis Quaid who plays a washed-up and cantankerous boat captain who reluctantly teams up with a guardian, played by Jimmy Gonzales (“Mayans M.C.”), and some of his charges from a cash-strapped orphanage in order to win a lucrative fishing tournament. “Judging from the online chatter,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Icm#Korean Series#Squid#Wme#Endeavor#Ufc#South Korean
TheWrap

Inside ‘Squid Game': How Netflix’s Korean Dystopian Thriller Took Over the World

Word of mouth can still be as useful as marketing dollars. Netflix’s latest hit (and possibly its biggest ever) came from the most unlikeliest of places. The South Korean dystopian drama “Squid Game” launched on Sept. 17 to little or no fanfare outside of its home country, yet it has become a global sensation, one that even quite literally broke the internet in South Korea. Within its first 10 days, the nine-episode series ranked No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 list in 90 countries, spanning territories like Qatar, Oman, Ecuador and Bolivia. In the U.S. it’s been No. 1 since Sept. 21 and is the first Korean series to hold that spot.
TV & VIDEOS
TechSpot

South Korean woman's phone rings non-stop thanks to a phone number faux pas in Netflix series 'Squid Game'

In context: For as long as I can remember, the Hollywood standard for including a phone number in a film or TV show has been to give it the phony "555" prefix. The industry understandably wants to keep innocent number holders from receiving unwanted calls. On rare occasions that a valid number does slip through, the consequences for the owner can be more than frustrating.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Echo online

Review: Netflix’s Squid Game truly hits the mark on the head

Echo columnist Marie White makes her writing debut covering Netflix's brand new hit show, Squid Games. Finally, a series that seems fresh and new with a scary twist just in time for the spooky season. Released on Sept. 17, Squid Game quickly became a top 10 Netflix show and is still sitting pretty on the charts.
TV SERIES
newsbrig.com

Squid Game: Indian Fans Are Comparing Korean Netflix Series With Luck; Did You Know The Imran Khan Film is Also a Remake?

Indian fans can’t believe their ‘Luck’. What are the odds that they found similarities between Netflix’s wildly popular Korean series Squid Game and Bollywood movie Luck? The latter starred Imran Khan, Shruthi Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Danny Denzongpa and more. The film had released in 2009 and talked about a set of out of luck people who are brought together by an evil man to win a deadly game and become rich. It’s the game of elimination. See the similarities there? Of course, the resemblance is uncanny but before you pride over the fact that Bollywood did it first, let us tell you some thing. Luck is loosely based on a Hollywood movie called Condemned that released in 2007. Well, Bollywood always gets ‘inspired’. Not Only ‘Squid Game,’ but ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ Goes Global Hit.
TV & VIDEOS
Los Angeles Business Journal

CAA Acquires ICM Creating Talent Agency Monolith

Creative Artists Agency has acquired rival ICM Partners in a sale marking a seismic shift in Hollywood’s representation landscape. The merger reduces Hollywood’s biggest agencies, previously dubbed the Big Four, to just three. It also marks the biggest talent agency acquisition since Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. — the holding company...
BUSINESS
KAAL-TV

The next big Korean media hit 'Squid Game'

(ABC 6 News) - The violent thriller from South Korea centered on a vicious survival game is a Netflix show everyone is talking about. Squid Game, the latest streaming sensation captivating audiences on Netflix. The Korean Drama series with its dazzling vivid visuals accompanied by moments of stunning violence is...
TV & VIDEOS
Fortune

Everything to know about ‘Squid Game’, the surprise Netflix hit series

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After a streak of sluggish subscriber growth, Netflix’s surprising run of foreign hits including South Korea’s Squid Game seems to have filled an important gap created by pandemic-related delays of Hollywood blockbusters. Three of the...
TV SERIES
uscannenbergmedia.com

Korean-language thriller ‘Squid Game’ on target to be the most successful series in Netflix history

Karla Cabrera’s younger sister loves watching Korean dramas and spends much of her free time exploring Netflix’ latest titles. Cabrera, a graduate student studying marriage and family therapy, initially did not understand the hype behind the genre, notorious for its saccharine and dramatic storytelling, but when she noticed a flood of Korean titles taking over the streaming giant’s catalog, she quickly discovered that there’s more to K-dramas than love triangles and kimchi slaps.
TV & VIDEOS
yoursun.com

Dystopian Korean drama ‘Squid Game’ could overtake ‘Bridgerton’ as Netflix’s most popular show, says CEO

Straddling the line between twisted and fascinating, “Squid Game” falls just enough on the right side to become a viral sensation. The Korean drama, which has taken Netflix by storm, follows 456 debt-riddled contestants competing in a series of children’s games with the equivalent of about $38 million on the line as a grand prize. The twist, though, is the brutality, starting with the first game, Red Light Green Light, during which losers are mercilessly gunned down where they stand.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy