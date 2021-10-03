CAA acquires ICM, Korean series ‘Squid Game’ is Netflix’s newest international hit
For a long time, WME and CAA have been the number one and number two agencies in Hollywood. Recently, CAA acquired ICM, the number four agency in terms of size, which now makes CAA bigger than WME and moves it to the number one slot. The merger is part of a wave of consolidation in Hollywood, as companies have had to get bigger to keep up with the tech companies who have taken over the industry.www.kcrw.com
