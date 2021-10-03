Bell City wins Charleston Blue Jay Invitational volleyball tournament, beating Richland in all-SCAA final
The Bell City Cubs ended an 11-year drought by winning the Charleston Blue Jay Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday in Charleston. The Cubs beat SCAA rival Richland 25-22, 19-25, 15-8 to take home their first tournament championship trophy since winning a district title in 2010, according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association website. They advanced to the state quarterfinals that season while compiling a 17-14-2 record.www.semoball.com
Comments / 0