CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Best African Restaurants In Houston: 10 Places to Eat Nigerian, Ethiopian & other African Food

By Abby D-B
houstononthecheap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston is an incredibly diverse city with food from a variety of international cultures. African cuisine, especially West African food from Ghana and Nigeria, is a thriving part of the Houston restaurant scene. In addition to those, you can enjoy Ethiopian food or pan-African cuisine that’s a mix of quite a few countries’ flavors. To help you explore the different options out there, we’ve put together a list of the best African restaurants in Houston.

www.houstononthecheap.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Rice, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Cuisine#Nigerian#Food Drink#Best African Restaurants#Ethiopian#West African#Pan African#Popular African Food#Beef Suya#Ghanaian#Egusi Soup#Smoked Goat#Westheimer Rd Ste C

Comments / 0

Community Policy