Best African Restaurants In Houston: 10 Places to Eat Nigerian, Ethiopian & other African Food
Houston is an incredibly diverse city with food from a variety of international cultures. African cuisine, especially West African food from Ghana and Nigeria, is a thriving part of the Houston restaurant scene. In addition to those, you can enjoy Ethiopian food or pan-African cuisine that’s a mix of quite a few countries’ flavors. To help you explore the different options out there, we’ve put together a list of the best African restaurants in Houston.www.houstononthecheap.com
Comments / 3