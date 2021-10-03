A letter from Peter Lawson about Larry's impact on the community

Editor’s note: Reader comments continue to pour in about late Argus Observer reporter Larry Meyer. I am thankful for Larry Meyer’s contributions to the western Treasure Valley. As the past leader of the OSU Malheur Experiment Station, I had the privilege of working on agricultural and environmental problems and their possible solutions. The payoff for research is effective outreach. The Argus has been a strong communication ally for decades. Over the years many different issues, problems, solutions, and opportunities needed to be communicated. Every year there are new results and improvements. Larry was exceedingly helpful in publicizing station events, reporting on meetings, and communicating results to wide audiences. He always made time to listen carefully and was generous in his time. He sat attentively through hundreds of meetings of grower groups, the Malheur and Owyhee watershed councils, OSU station and extension events, and so much more. I am thankful for Larry’s patience, thoughtfulness, care, and accuracy. I miss Larry.
