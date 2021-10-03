Superb Woman: Ruth Chanel “Nell” Brown

Ruth Chanel “Nell” Brown is a member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Dallas, TX where she is a Sunday School Teacher, sings in the Women’s Chorus, and works in New Mount Zion Day Care Center. Nell graduated from Ennis High School in 1980. After finishing High School she continued her education by attending Navarro Jr. College where she graduated in 1982. Nell later attended UTA where her major was Education. She was employed in Arlington School District for 19 years. A wife and mother, Nell received her diploma in Biblical Studies from the Faith Bible Institute and is an Instructor for the National Baptist Sunday School and B.T.U. Congress. Nell is a 2015 graduate of Dallas Baptist University with a Bachelors Degree in Christian Ministries. Nell is a volunteer for North Texas Food Bank and has helped at battered women’s shelters, homeless shelters, and Viola’s House Dallas.