Boro Vaccination Update

By Joan Brennan
merchantville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey's COVID-19 Vaccination Overview dashboard can be found on the NJ COVID-19 Information Hub. The dashboard is updated once daily, usually between 10:30-11:30 a.m. and the map of vaccination coverage is refreshed weekly. Current vaccination course data as of 10/2/2021 is for individuals who have received at least one dose of any vaccine and who have received a single dose from a one-dose vaccine course, e.g., the J&J vaccine, or their second dose from a two-dose course e.g. Moderna or Pfizer. Merchantville has a one dose rate of 85% age 12 and over; 81% age 18 and over; 82% age 30 and over; and, 97% age 65 and over. Merchantville's completed dose rate is 80% age 12 and over; 76% age 18 and over; 76% age 30 and over; and, 93% age 65 and over.

Vaccinating the Homebound

New Jersey has launched a new process to help individuals who are homebound to obtain COVID-19 vaccination. Homebound individuals or their caregivers can now go tohttps://covid19.nj.gov/homeboundvax, or call 1-855-568-0545, to complete a form to request in-home vaccination. Once the completed form is submitted, NJDOH will forward the form to a home health agency, local health department or other vaccination provider, and the individual who submitted the form will be contacted to schedule an in-home vaccination appointment.
