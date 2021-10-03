How I’m Recovering From a Lifetime of Cleanses
A few months ago, I wrote about my long term struggle to find a comfortable middle ground between what I’ve always referred to as “extremely healthy” and “extremely unhealthy” eating. I’ve long had a pattern of oscillating between the two, which has reinforced the deep-seated, internalized belief that my worth is defined by what I do (or don’t) eat. This long-held belief explains why I’ve always felt high highs during the “extremely healthy” phases and very low during the “extremely unhealthy” times.www.bonappetit.com
Comments / 0