At the hands of a professional, a few quick flicks of a brush and a blast of hot air on your hair will leave you with a blowout that has you ready to walk out of the salon and straight onto a magazine cover shoot. But when you try to replicate the same process at home? Not so much. If you, like me, have spent many hours of your life tangled in a blowdryer cord attempting to produce a pro-grade style, there's a tool that can help make things way easier—a hair dryer brush. And right now one of the best is on sale on Amazon.

