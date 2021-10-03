Letter | Shout out to Dominican doctors, nurses

Last month I finally decided to have the much dreaded spinal surgery – a fusion to my lumbar area. As a retired RN, my last 15 years in the PACU at Dominican I was anxious. After retirement in the community you sometimes hear negative words about my past employer. Never sits right with me. From the time I walked in there was just one friendly, kind, masked-up person after another. Dr. Summa did the surgery and things went skippy. The pain was real but the nursing staff was so incredible; they always had my back. Their spinal expertise was always the finest. So happy those memories of past employment live on. Special thanks to Shoshone RN, Jenn RN, Marcos RN, Patsy RN, Janet RN, Corin RN, Suzana CNA, and the rest of the spinal team.