Letter | Mixed-use library project will benefit downtown

I loved seeing the letter of Sept. 29, headlined by the editors: “Enough anti-library project columns by Kessler.” I wholeheartedly agree. I believe we all know how Mr. Kessler feels, thank you. I, like the letter writer, am in favor of the library being rebuilt with parking and housing. I have attended Downtown Library Advisory Committee meetings and believe that the mixed-use building can be beautiful, generate an increase in library usage, and make the library’s invaluable services more available to the community. The mixed-use style concept has been brought to life in numerous other cities, it would benefit our downtown and our citizens. The old library site could be re-envisioned in a way to continue the tradition of a civic area that provides public space and restrooms.