CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Plane crashes into office building in Milan, killing all eight onboard

By Joanna Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0K4L_0cFoV9qJ00

A private jet crashed into an empty office building in Milan on Sunday, killing all eight on board.

The aircraft hit the building in the industrial suburb of San Donato Milanese, close to the city’s Linate airport.

According to the LaPresse news agency, two crew members and six passengers , including a boy, died in the crash.

The fire service tweeted that no one other than those on board the plane is currently believed to have been hurt or killed during the incident, which took place on Sunday afternoon.

Several nearby parked cars were set ablaze but it is thought that they were empty at the time.

A column of smoke could be seen for miles around following the crash as firefighters extinguished the flames in the building, which was reportedly under renovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXsGO_0cFoV9qJ00

Photos taken in San Donato Milanese show metal pieces strewn near the crash site.

The fire service could also be seen responding at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5QLU_0cFoV9qJ00

The reason for the crash is not yet known.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire Killed in Plane Crash in Milan Along With His Family

On Sunday afternoon, eight people died, including a small child, after a plane caught on fire and crashed into the San Donato Milanese building in northern Italy, according to DW. Piloting the plane was Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu, aboard with his wife and son and five other passengers. The aircraft took off from Milan Linate airport and was on its way to Olbia in Sardinia before crashing into the small town a little over six miles away. “The impact was devastating,” said Carlo Cardinali, a Milan fire official. “So far, we have only been able to find one body.” The National Agency for Flight Safety is investigating the crash and what could have caused it.
MILAN, NY
The Independent

Plane flying ‘will you marry me’ banner crashes, killing the passenger and injuring the pilot

A marriage proposal ended in tragedy after a small plane towing a "will you marry me" banner crashed on an island near Montreal.The passenger in the small, Cessna 172 aircraft was killed while the pilot survived. He remained in hospital recovering from his injuries.The banner is believed to have fallen in the St-Lawrence River shortly before the plane went down in Park Dieppe, between Old Montreal and St Helen’s Island.Laurel Scala told Canada’s CTV News that she saw the plane flying the banner shortly before it crashed about 6pm local time on Saturday."It seemed like the normal height that a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Plane crashes off coast of California

Rescue teams are searching the water off the coast of Southern California after a small plane reportedly crashed.Emergency services were combing the waters after the plane reportedly went down six miles off the coast of Carlsbad, according to FOX5.Oceanside Police Department said its Harbor Unit was out on the water around 30 miles north of San Diego to search for anyone in need of help, along with ground units to be stationed near the beach.The Federal Aviation Administration says it has not yet been able to confirm any plane crash in the area.News channel helicopter video shows emergency vehicles lined up along the coast road, with rescue boats on the water and a US Coast Guard helicopter in the air.But there was no obvious sign of any plane down in the water.There is no immediate information on any injuries in the incident. Read More Cori Bush reveals she had an abortion after being raped as a teenagerBelarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGBNeighbour blasts racial slurs at Black family, police do nothing
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#San Donato Milanese#Cars#Linate Airport#Accident#Emergenzavvf
New York Post

Romanian billionaire among eight dead in plane crash near Milan

A Romanian billionaire was killed — along with his wife, son and five other people — when the plane he was piloting crashed into a building in Italy on Sunday, local media reported. Dan Petrescu, 68, one of the richest men in his home country, was operating a single-engine Pilatus...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Small Plane Loses Wing In Crash Shortly After Takeoff In Loveland

(CBS4) – A single engine plane tried to make an emergency landing on Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland on Thursday morning and crashed. It happened near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. (credit: CBS) Police say the 1958 Piper Cherokee lost power shortly after takeoff from Northern Colorado Regional Airport just before 7 a.m. The plane ended up clipping a light pole and sheared off the left wing during an emergency landing. The plane finally landed on the shoulder of the street just west of Byrd Drive. (credit: CBS) The pilot was taken to the hospital and the passenger walked away from the crash. No one on the ground was hurt. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
LOVELAND, CO
WJFW-TV

Plane crashes near Eagle River; FAA says three people onboard

Local News Published 09/28/2021 3:54PM, Last Updated 09/28/2021 7:03PM. Hiles - A small plane crashed 10 miles east of Eagle River Tuesday. The FAA says three people were onboard. Law enforcement were notified of a plane going down at around 9:50 a.m. today. Crews were able to locate the plane...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
wantedinmilan.com

Milan plane crash: 8 dead

All eight people on board died in Milan plane crash. Eight people have died after a small private plane crashed in San Donato Milanese, in the outskirts of Milan, on the afternoon of Sunday 3 October. The pilot, co-pilot and six passengers - five adults and one child - on...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

2 killed, including infant, in crash on I-25

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead, one of them an infant, after a crash on Interstate 25 north of Wellington in Larimer County Friday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). CSP said the crash happened around 6:43 p.m when a vehicle rolled over and went off...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Hong Kong scaffolding engulfs road during collapse

Scaffolding has collapsed and crumbled off a building in Hong Kong's Happy Valley, dramatic video has shown. In the clip, a huge wall of scaffolding and netting that had covered a building collapses into the street shortly after 10am. The entire structure engulfs the road below as two vehicles drive...
TRAFFIC
Estes Park Trail Gazette

I-70 closed between tunnels and Silverthorne due to fatal 5-vehicle crash

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between the Eisenhower tunnel and Silverthorne after a five-vehicle crash that killed at least one person, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The closure was first reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a semi-trailer caught fire...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Post

A 1951 Air Force plane crash in Maryland came after hours of tension in the sky

On April 8, 1951, a B-25 bomber flying out of Andrews Air Force Base crashed into a house in nearby Morningside, Md. Three people in the house were killed. No one on the plane was injured. That’s because there was no one on the plane. It was empty and the decision by the pilot, Capt. Paul V. Chapman, to order the crew to bail out caused outrage.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

1 rescued following overnight crash on I-95

NOTTINGHAM, MD—One person was rescued following an overnight crash on Interstate 95. At just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company responded to a crash along northbound I-95 between Route 43 and Mountain Road. One person was reportedly trapped at the scene. It took emergency personnel around ten minutes to free the victim. There has been … Continue reading "1 rescued following overnight crash on I-95" The post 1 rescued following overnight crash on I-95 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Wbaltv.com

6 vehicles collide on Route 140 in Finksburg

FINKSBURG, Md. — Six vehicles collided Friday afternoon on Maryland Route 140 in Finksburg, Maryland State Police said. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Police closed Route 140 in both directions north of Route 91 for a time. As of 4:40 p.m., some lanes were reopened. Medevac helicopters have...
FINKSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Injured In Crash Saturday On I-83 In Parkton

PARKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were injured when their truck and SUV collided on Interstate 83 between exits 31 and 33 in Parkton Saturday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The crash happened just before 8:15 a.m. There is no word on the conditions of the victims or how they collided. Motor vehicle collision with rescue, I83 between 31-33. 2 patients extricated and transported to hospital. DT 8:13*TA pic.twitter.com/uqWqHJ6fGU — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 9, 2021
PARKTON, MD
CBS DFW

56-Year-Old Driver Dies After Swerving Into Oncoming Traffic In Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 56-year-old driver has died after swerving into oncoming traffic in Dallas early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:18 a.m. Oct. 9, a gray 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound in the 9900 block of Garland Road at a “high rate of speed,” police said. Police said a witness was traveling northbound in the 9800 block of Garland Road and saw the Silverado swerve to the left in an attempt to avoid a slower moving vehicle. The Silverado drove over the center median and into the northbound lanes, onto the sidewalk and collided into several large trees. The driver, Mark Blanton, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Denver

Laser Hits Colorado Flight For Life Helicopter, Causing Eye Injuries To Crew Members

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Flight for Life pilot and two crew members were rushed to hospitals after someone targeted their helicopter with a powerful laser pointer twice in the same night. Flight For Life pilot Eric Bellings is tired of it. “It can really frustrate a pilot, and we all really deal with it on a nightly basis,” he said. “I don’t think the laser strikes are going to calm down until people realize that they are threatening our lives up there.” Incidents with laser pointers have been serious for years, but now even more so as powerful lasers are...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

278K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy