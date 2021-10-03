Plane crashes into office building in Milan, killing all eight onboard

A private jet crashed into an empty office building in Milan on Sunday, killing all eight on board.

The aircraft hit the building in the industrial suburb of San Donato Milanese, close to the city’s Linate airport.

According to the LaPresse news agency, two crew members and six passengers , including a boy, died in the crash.

The fire service tweeted that no one other than those on board the plane is currently believed to have been hurt or killed during the incident, which took place on Sunday afternoon.

Several nearby parked cars were set ablaze but it is thought that they were empty at the time.

A column of smoke could be seen for miles around following the crash as firefighters extinguished the flames in the building, which was reportedly under renovation.

Photos taken in San Donato Milanese show metal pieces strewn near the crash site.

The fire service could also be seen responding at the scene.

The reason for the crash is not yet known.