Reports are that the San Diego Padres are poised to fire manager Jayce Tingler. The team’s true problems, though, may be one level higher up the bureaucracy. As a practical matter, Padres President of Baseball Ops A.J. Preller is as secure as it’s possible to be. After all, team chairman Peter Seidler just this spring signed Preller to a four-year extension of a deal that already ran through 2022, and in the process upgraded his title from general manager.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO