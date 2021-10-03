CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernard Tapie, businessman who brought success to the Olympique Marseille football team but whose career was dogged by scandal – obituary

By Telegraph Obituaries
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernard Tapie, who has died 78, was a charismatic French financier and scandal-ridden business tycoon who at various times had been a pop singer, television star, actor, racing driver, yachtsman, football executive, writer, populist politician, government minister – and jailbird. Outside his native France, Tapie is best remembered as the...

