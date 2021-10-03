Bernard Tapie, businessman who brought success to the Olympique Marseille football team but whose career was dogged by scandal – obituary
Bernard Tapie, who has died 78, was a charismatic French financier and scandal-ridden business tycoon who at various times had been a pop singer, television star, actor, racing driver, yachtsman, football executive, writer, populist politician, government minister – and jailbird. Outside his native France, Tapie is best remembered as the...www.telegraph.co.uk
