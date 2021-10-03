CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to do Manhattan Like a Roy from HBO’s “Succession”

By Erik Hale
Cover picture for the articleWhere to Stay, Dine and Play in NYC Like a Member of the Roy Family. As summer reluctantly gives way to fall and our favorite TV family to loathe, the Roys from HBO’s “Succession,” prepare for a dramatic return to the small screen for season three of the Emmy-winning juggernaut. We imagine the Roy’s staff are covering the patio furniture at the $175-million Summer Palace in South Hampton, helicopters are being fueled, suede loafers brushed and tongues sharpened. Explore Manhattan Like a Roy Manhattan Itinerary.

