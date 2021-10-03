CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Reports: Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw set to play for Vikings

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0ZLj_0cFoOqx400
Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will get some reinforcements on Sunday as Dalvin Cook and Christian Darrisaw are expected to play against the Browns after being listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Cook missed last week's win over the Seahawks with an ankle injury but was a limited participant in practice. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Cook estimated his ankle was in the "90th percentile" but it appears he'll play barring a setback in pre-game warmups per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Vikings have a different plan with Darrisaw, who will get some work with the field goal unit according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The first-round pick has been out since August after groin surgery but was a full participant in practice this week.

When asked about the possibility of Darrisaw starting in place of Rashod Hill, Klint Kubiak said "Rashod's our guy" and the Vikings want to "build [Darrisaw] up the right way."

The Vikings will kick off against the Browns at noon on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
Bring Me The News

Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook is OUT of Seahawks game

The Vikings' chances of registering their first win of the season were dealt a massive blow as it was confirmed star running back Dalvin Cook will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Cook sustained an ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Cardinals and hasn't practiced all week,...
NFL
skornorth.com

Vikings’ Dalvin Cook will play against Browns; linebacker Anthony Barr will sit out again

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will return for Sunday’s game against Cleveland, but linebacker Anthony Barr will be inactive for the fourth consecutive week. Cook rushed for 192 yards on 42 carries with a touchdown and caught eight passes for 60 yards in the first two games, but he suffered a sprained ankle in the second half against Arizona two weeks ago and was not able to practice leading up to the Seahawks game. Cook was able to get on the the field this past week but was limited in each practice.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Nfl Network#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Browns#Espn
The Spun

Vikings Announce Game Status For RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been dealing with an ankle injury since the second week of the season. After sitting out Week 3, he returned to the team’s lineup for last Sunday’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns. Cook missed most of the second half due to soreness, as...
NFL
chatsports.com

Dalvin Cook Unlikely to Play Against Seahawks Sunday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is unlikely to play in a Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1442075665122037760. Cook is dealing with an ankle injury and has missed practice all week. Reports earlier in the week indicated confidence he would play, but the Vikings...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings OC Klint Kubiak: Even With Christian Darrisaw Back, Rashod Hill is "Our Guy" at LT

Vikings first-round pick Christian Darrisaw is a full participant in practice this week, marking the first time the rookie has had that designation all year. After dealing with a nagging groin injury all offseason — one that required a second procedure when the recovery wasn't going as hoped — Darrisaw is now in the process of getting up to speed and trying to earn his way onto the field.
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings-Seahawks inactives: Running back Dalvin Cook will sit against Seattle

Running back Dalvin Cook is officially inactive for the Vikings' home opener on Sunday afternoon against the Seahawks. Cook was held out of practices all week due to a sprained right ankle suffered at the end of last week's loss in Arizona. Despite coach Mike Zimmer saying Wednesday the team would "continue to play" Cook through his latest injury, the centerpiece of the Vikings offense will be shelved to heal after he was unable to practice all week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Vikings' Saturday Roster Moves Bode Well For Dalvin Cook Playing vs. Seahawks

Vikings superstar running back Dalvin Cook is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after barely doing anything in practice this week with an ankle injury. But read between the lines of the team's Saturday roster moves and you get the sense that they're confident Cook will tough it out in a must-win game for Minnesota.
NFL
numberfire.com

Dalvin Cook (ankle) limited again for Vikings Thursday

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. That's two straight limited sessions for Cook following an absence in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. This would seemingly put the veteran on track to suit up this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but it's important to keep an eye on his participation level at Friday's practice to get a better gauge on his availability. Should Cook not receive a full workload, Alexander Mattison would likely receive a large role against Myles Garrett and Co.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dalvin Cook expected to play in Week 4

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) is expected to play in Week 4. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Cook missed last week's win over the Seahawks but is in line to return for Sunday's tilt against the Browns, barring a pregame setback. However, while Cook is expected to be out there, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is suggesting that he could share a greater portion of his workload with Alexander Mattison. Despite the fact that Cook can potentially cede touches to his backup, he should still be fired up in all fantasy formats.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings’ Alexander Mattison steps in for Dalvin Cook and runs wild

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he got the word Sunday morning that star running back Dalvin Cook would not be able to play in the late afternoon game against Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium because of his ankle injury. Backup running back Alexander Mattison said he found out from Cook “a little sooner than everyone else,” though he didn’t give a precise timeframe.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Gets in limited work again

Cook (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday. Cook didn't officially practice last week before sitting out last Sunday's win against the Seahawks, so his ability to put together back-to-back showings this week, albeit with a cap on his reps, is a positive sign for his upcoming availability. The Vikings likely want to see Cook get through Friday without a setback, but in any case his status could be clarified upon the release of their final Week 4 injury report.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited in return to practice

Cook (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Cook's return for the first practice of the week, even in a limited capacity, suggests he has a shot to avoid a second straight absence. He was treated as a game-time decision last week, though he revealed Wednesday that he knew he wouldn't be able to play when he woke up the morning of Sunday's eventual win over Seattle. Cook looks to be feeling much better with a few added days of rest, as he also said he's hopeful to suit up against the Browns this weekend. If not, Alexander Mattison will fill in again as Minnesota's lead back.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy