Video Games

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 131: Rakshasa’ video

Gematsu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolume 131 of Atlus‘ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Rakshasa. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here, here, and here. Watch the latest trailer here. Watch...

www.gematsu.com

