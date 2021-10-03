CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Relocate to Ohio

heathohio.org
 6 days ago

You’ve been looking for a new office space, but you have no idea where to start. Well don’t worry – Ohio has plenty of options and if any one place can help these rankings are just the beginning!. The average cost-per-square foot in this state ranges from $0-$10+ depending on...

www.heathohio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Groundbreaking For More Affordable Housing Happening Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — More affordable housing is coming to the west Garfield Park neighborhood. The official groundbreaking for the Care Manor Affordable Housing Project is happening Saturday afternoon near Washington and Kenton. When the project is finished, there will be 43 units of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments; along with reserved parking, a play area for kids, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
WDBJ7.com

Branch Group relocates, expands in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Branch Group, a construction company throughout the Commonwealth, is relocating and expanding into a new corporate headquarters along Peters Creek Road. The company says it will consolidate its three current locations into the new 58,000-plus-square-foot facility. “We saw the purchase of the former Kroger Regional...
ROANOKE, VA
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Heath, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
97.5 WOKQ

Take a Look Inside the Most Affordable House For Sale in New Hampshire

Affordable living! This one-bedroom, one-bath home, located in Cheshire NH is available for quick occupancy. Open concept. kitchen/living room. Newer replacement vinyl windows. Enclosed porch/mudroom entrance with storage. The home has 5 total rooms, 1 bedroom, and 1 full bath, and an enclosed porch/mudroom for extra storage. At $11,900 dollars it's a bargain. Rachnh.com.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
Forbes

Can A Debt Collector Get Into My Bank Account?

You head to an ATM to withdraw $100 from your bank account. But you’re unable to get any of your money. You later find out your bank account has been frozen. In many cases, a bank blocks your access to the account because a debt collector has obtained a court order against you. The court order requires the bank to freeze your account so the debt collector can recover money that’ll help cover your past-due debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Average Cost#Square Foot#Office Space
newsbrig.com

Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

(Bloomberg) — More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from Bloomberg. Barclays Plc, TD Securities,...
TEXAS STATE
wtae.com

Nearly century-old YMCA building revamped into affordable housing

PITTSBURGH — The former Centre Avenue YMCA in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood is almost 100-years old and was in rough shape. But $7 million and one year later, it's completely revamped and providing affordable housing to dozens of people. Watch the report from the Hill District in the video player...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Pittsburgh

Centre Avenue Housing, A New Affordable Housing Complex In The Hill District Opens Today

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Happening today, a new affordable housing complex will open in the Hill District. The former YMCA building on Centre Avenue is now known as Centre Avenue Housing. The four-story building has 74 rooms, each costing $412 in rent per month. It’s the result of more than $7 million in renovations thanks to a partnership between the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh and Action Housing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Waynedale News

Changes To Solid Waste Collection In City Of Fort Wayne

Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 cases locally, beginning Monday, Oct. 4, garbage and recycling crews will collect only City of Fort Wayne-issued carts used for residential collection. In addition, workers will collect one bulk item per week per household. A bulk item is considered furniture or a large non-freon item that doesn’t fit in the collection bin.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy