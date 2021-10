(Credit: Marty Sohl / Met Opera) On Oct. 12, the Metropolitan Opera will revive Franco Zeffirelli’s production of Puccini’s “Turandot.”. The company will see the return of Christine Goerke in the title role and Yusif Eyvazov as Calaf. The two singers performed the work during the 2019-20 season with OperaWire noting, “Christine Goerke marvelously captured the princess as both a merciless ruler and later a vulnerable woman awakening to love” while Eyvazov paid “attention to characterization.” The performances during that run were captured in HD.

