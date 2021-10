I’ve never seen ’em quit. Despite leading for most of the night, Texas A&M trailed by seven in the fourth quarter, but the Aggies pulled off the comeback for a major upset of No. 1 Alabama, 41-38. Jimbo Fisher’s squad scored ten unanswered points in the final three minutes of the game as Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal walked it off.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO