IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch play-off spot with victory over Punjab Kings in Sharjah

By Sam Drury
SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (57 from 33 balls) top-scored for RCB as they posted 164-7, while Moises Henriques impressed with 3-12 from his four overs for Punjab. In reply, KL Rahul (39 from 35) and Mayank Agarwal (57 from 42) put on 91 for the first wicket but their momentum slowed once the partnership was broken, and, after three wickets for RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3-29), the Kings finished on 158-6 after leaving themselves too much to do in the last few overs.

BBC

IPL: Glenn Maxwell powers Royal Challengers Bangalore home against Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals 149-9 (20 overs): Lewis 58 (37); Harshal 3-34, Ahmed 2-10 Royal Challengers Bangalore 153-3 (17.1 overs): Maxwell 50no (30), Bharat 44 (35); Mustafizur 2-20 Australia's Glenn Maxwell powered an unbeaten 50 as Royal Challengers Bangalore took a huge step towards the Indian Premier League play-offs with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuzvendra Chahal
Person
Harshal Patel
Person
Glenn Maxwell
Person
Mohammed Shami
Person
Mayank Agarwal
Person
Devdutt Padikkal
Person
Ravi Bishnoi
Person
George Garton
#Ipl#Sharjah#Australian#Rcb#Punjab Kings#Ab De Villiers
BBC

IPL: Hardik Pandya stars as Mumbai beat Punjab to maintain play-off hopes

Punjab Kings 135-6 (20 overs): Markram 42 (29), Hooda 28 (26); Pollard 2-8, Bumrah 2-24 Mumbai Indians 137-4 (19 overs): Tiwary 45 (37), Hardik 40* (30); Bishhoi 2-25 Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard shared an unbroken 45 to help holders Mumbai Indians to victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.
WORLD
SkySports

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya help Mumbai Indians end losing run in IPL with win over Punjab Kings

Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard's late show powered Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings as the defending IPL champions ended a three-game losing streak. Hardik (40no off 30 balls) and Pollard (15no off 7) smashed an unbeaten stand of 45 from 23 deliveries to take Mumbai to their target of 136 with an over to spare at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
SPORTS
Country
India
BBC

IPL: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach play-offs

Sunrisers Hyderabad 134-7 (20 overs): Saha 44 (46); Hazlewood 3-24, Bravo 2-17 Chennai Super Kings 139-4 (19.4 overs): Gaikwad 45 (38), Du Plessis 41 (36); Holder 3-27 Three-time winners Chennai Super Kings became the first team to reach this season's Indian Premier League play-offs with a six-wicket win over bottom side Sunrisers Hyderabad.
SPORTS
SkySports

IPL: Mumbai Indians' title defence is over despite beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in run-fest

Mumbai needed to win by a highly improbable 171 runs or more to overhaul Kolkata Knight Riders and take the last play-off place on net run-rate but despite a stunning 84 from 32 balls from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's superb 82 from 40 balls taking them up to 235-9, bowling Sunrisers out for 64 proved beyond them on a very good batting surface.
SPORTS
SkySports

England set to name Ashes squad for tour of Australia

Player concerns over coronavirus protocols have been allayed, meaning England captain Joe Root will have a full-strength squad to pick from. Root and vice-captain Jos Buttler had previously spoken of their hesitance to accept some of Australia's strict Covid rules, but the ECB announced on Friday the tour would go ahead subject to "several critical conditions being met".
WORLD

