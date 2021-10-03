IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch play-off spot with victory over Punjab Kings in Sharjah

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (57 from 33 balls) top-scored for RCB as they posted 164-7, while Moises Henriques impressed with 3-12 from his four overs for Punjab. In reply, KL Rahul (39 from 35) and Mayank Agarwal (57 from 42) put on 91 for the first wicket but their momentum slowed once the partnership was broken, and, after three wickets for RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3-29), the Kings finished on 158-6 after leaving themselves too much to do in the last few overs.