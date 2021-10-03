CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Scott Still Plans To Make A ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

 6 days ago

Director Ridley Scott is staying busy and not allowing grass to grow under his feet. The soon-to-be 84-year old already has two films coming out this fall and when he’s done he wants to begin working on two more. After that, Scott plans to work on the sequel to the...

wegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie And Ridley Scott Producing Serial Killer Drama With Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley has been churning out top-quality performances for two decades, but the two-time Academy Award-nominated actress is still just 36 years old. She’s built up an acclaimed body of work during that time, though, and has now signed on for what has the potential to be another meaty role.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The L Word’ Actress Jamie Clayton Starring as Pinhead in New ‘Hellraiser’ Movie

In a casting that gender-reverses an iconic horror movie character, Jamie Clayton, one of the stars of The L Word: Generation Q, is starring as Pinhead in Spyglass’ reboot of 1980s classic Hellraiser. The project is described as a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of the movie based on Clive Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart. Barker expanded the story into a 1987 movie he wrote and directed about a puzzle box that opens a gateway to a horrific world run by Cenobites, mutilated beings dedicated to torture and led by a prickly headed man nicknamed Pinhead. Pinhead, and his unique look, became central...
kolafm.com

Will The Gladiator Sequel Have Its Vengeance? | Jesse Duran |

The movie that brought Russell Crowe Oscar Gold, Gladiator, announced a possible sequel in 2018. Then the pandemic and other issues put Ridley Scott‘s Gladiator plans on hold. But the director now says the script for the highly-anticipated sequel is now being written! Obviously, it will not feature Russell Crowe, as his character, Maximus Decimus Meridius, *SPOILER ALERT*, dies at the end of the original film. Hopefully, I’m ruining that plot twist 21 years later? So, how will they do a sequel? Read more here.
Ridley Scott
Russell Crowe
GeekTyrant

Ridley Scott Says GLADIATOR 2 Will Be "Ready To Go" After He Shoots His Napoleon Film

Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott (Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, The Martian) has a lot of irons in the fire, but that’s not stopping him from moving full steam ahead in doing all he can to bring a Gladiator 2 to theaters. The director has his film The Last Duel set to hit theaters in two weeks. Then just over a month later, his film House of Gucci will be released, then an untitled Alien prequel is in the works, as well as the Napoleon biopic Kitbag, starring Jodie Comer and Joaquin Phoenix. This isn’t even mentioning the insane amount of projects he is producing.
Collider

New ‘The Last Duel’ Poster Focuses on Ridley Scott’s Incredible Cast

20th Century Studios has revealed a new poster for Ridley Scott's medieval epic The Last Duel, which is less than three weeks away from coming exclusively to theaters on October 15. As you'd expect from a hard-hitting drama that might prove to be a tough sell to audiences still unconvinced about heading back to multiplexes in their droves, the main focus of the one-sheet is the star-powered central quartet.
MovieWeb

House of Gucci Poster Assembles Stellar Cast of Ridley Scott's Glamorous Thriller

A new poster for Ridley Scott's upcoming biographical crime thriller, House of Gucci, assembles the movie's stellar cast, transforming them into the well-dressed, but far from well-meaning, ensemble of real-life characters. Inviting you to "Join The Family" this Thanksgiving, the poster reminds us once again of the stacked cast, each of whom could be given a lot of attention come awards season.
CinemaBlend

Hellraiser's New Pinhead Posts A Photo With A Puzzle Box, And We're Ready To Be Scared

Since the horrific Hell Priest first made his entrance in 1987’s Hellraiser, the villain Pinhead has been an iconic cult favorite. The role was originally played by Doug Bradley, who continued to take on the role for a number of sequels and straight-to-home video movies. As the horror genre continues to see a renaissance these days, Hellraiser is getting a reboot and the new actor behind Pinhead has shared a picture alongside the villain's mystical puzzle box.
Empire

Empire Issue Preview: Ghostbusters, Denis Villeneuve On Dune, Eternals, Ridley Scott, The Harder They Fall

Back in 1984, there came a key piece of advice: don’t cross the streams. But sometimes taking that risk is worth it – and that’s exactly the story behind Ghostbusters: Afterlife. With filmmaker Jason Reitman inheriting the horror-comedy series from his director dad Ivan Reitman, it’s a legacy sequel in more ways than one – and Empire’s new issue gets the full story on that passing of the proton pack in a major new joint interview with Reitmans Jr. and Sr.
Ashe County's Newspaper

Jodie Comer felt relaxed working with Ridley Scott on The Last Duel

Jodie Comer felt at ease working with Sir Ridley Scott on 'The Last Duel'. The 28-year-old actress stars in the historical drama that has been helmed by the 'Gladiator' filmmaker and revealed she was relaxed on set because the director had a lot of faith in her. Asked about her...
CBS Austin

Review: 'Venom' sequel shows improvement, still underwhelms

Starring: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams. Rated: PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Eddie Brock is struggling to put his life back together while coping with the alien symbiote now living inside of...
thenerdstash.com

Fox Releases New Extended Clip for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel

Today, 20th Century Fox released an extended clip for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. The clip is nearly 5 minutes long and begins with Marguerite de Carrouges standing stoically as servants dress her. As she stares contemplatively out the window, the scene fades to a fantastical arena, where crowds have gathered to watch knight Jean de Carrouges and former squire Jacques Le Gris fight to the death. The clip then shows Carrouges, played by Matt Damon, and Gris, played by Adam Driver, preparing for battle as armor is fixed onto their bodies. Finally, The Last Duel clip ends as the two men ascend their horses and charge towards each other.
Variety

Oscars: These Women Directors Could Be Standouts This Awards Season

History was made last Oscar season, with two women getting nominated for best director, yet the upcoming awards race doesn’t have the depth of female voices we would hope for following such a banner year — at least in terms of what the Academy typically chooses. But there are strong contenders in the mix. At the top of the list is Jane Campion with her Western drama “The Power of the Dog.” It’s the only film to make stops at each fall festival, yet one of the uncertainties felt by those who love the movie is that it may not translate...
oswegonian.com

‘Venom: Let There be Carnage’ makes for exciting Marvel sequel

In the mid-credit scene at the end of “Venom” (2018), serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson, “Zombieland”) said, “there’s gonna be carnage.”. Fast-forward to 2021 in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” directed by Andy Serkis (“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle”), where journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy, “Mad Max: Fury Road”) interviews Kasady for his next big story. Brock, but mostly the symbiote living inside him, Venom, uses the information they have gathered to lead the police to the bodies of Kasady’s missing victims. Brock reemerges on the journalistic scene, and Kasady is on death row. However, during a final interview for the story, an altercation causes Kasady to bite Brock and ingest his blood, and in turn, Venom’s. Kasady grows a symbiote of his own, named Carnage, and escapes prison, seeking revenge and affection.
Maxim

‘The Last Duel’: Watch Matt Damon and Adam Driver Prepare for Battle in Opening Scene of New Ridley Scott Movie

Watch Damon and Driver prepare to get medieval in the upcoming action movie. This isn’t fanfiction portraying Jason Bourne facing off against Kylo Ren. In the above footage from Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical thriller The Last Duel, Matt Damon as Norman knight Jean de Carrouges suits up then rides into a jousting match with Driver‘s character, squire Jacques Le Gris.
theplaylist.net

Joaquin Phoenix Is Still Open To More ‘Joker,’ But Still Unsure If A Sequel Will Be Made

One of the most polarizing films of the last few years, at least on social media, Todd Phillips’ “Joker” movie was released two years ago today. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Arthur Fleck / Joker character, a mentally ill man experiencing the worst few weeks of his life until he’s pushed over the edge of sanity, the movie was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and ultimately won two prizes including a Best Actor Oscar for Phoenix. To top that all off, the R-Rated movie grossed $1.074 billion, becoming the highest-grossing R-Rated movie of all time worldwide in the process.
