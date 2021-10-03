CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers at White Sox Preview: This is the end (of the season) my friend

Cover picture for the articleWell folks, they say that all good things come to an end and fewer proverbs ring truer, especially when you have reached the conclusion of a sports season. While the Detroit Tigers’ 2021 campaign did not produce the best results, there were certainly far more good times than in years prior during the Gardyball era. But alas, Game 162 is finally upon us and without any postseason aspirations this will be the last time the beloved Motor City Kitties take the field until next spring.

