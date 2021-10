“America’s Got Talent” has been captivating audiences on NBC since its debut in the summer of 2006. Nearly two decades later, the reality TV show is hitting Sin City for a live residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. The variety extravaganza opens October 28, 2021 and runs two times per night, five nights a week (dark on Monday and Tuesday) throughout the rest of the year. Billed as a celebration of comedy, music, danger, dance and so much more, the live concert stars some of your favorite “AGT” acts of all time. Read on for everything to know about...

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO