CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Blackened Tofu Tacos with Caramelized BBQ Onion

By Richa
Vegan Richa
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackened Tofu Tacos with Caramelized BBQ Onions are packed with delicious flavor and exciting textures! Gluten-free. Nutfree. Taco Tuesday just got a lot better! These Blackened Tofu Tacos are the BOMB! Thanks to a generous coating of spices like paprika or cumin, the tofu gets a nice golden crust that’s packed with smoky flavor. Pair that with some crunchy veg, vegan sour cream and sweet and spicy caramelized bbq onions and you’ve got a real good taco on your hands.

www.veganricha.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

How To Make Perfectly Boiled Eggs That Are Easy To Peel

When it comes to boiling eggs, everyone has different preferences. But when it comes to hard-boiled eggs, it can be a little difficult to peel them. Have you ever experienced the hassle of trying to get an egg out of a shell that is crumbling and becoming too bitty to deal with?
RECIPES
Thrillist

Outback Steakhouse Has a Bloomin' Fried Shrimp Appetizer Now

The Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion has a reputation that speaks for itself. And while the Australian-themed eatery has toyed with new versions of the menu item before, take this loaded version with bacon and cheese fries, the chain's latest innovation might be its best yet. Outback is introducing a new...
RESTAURANTS
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tofu#Taco Tuesday#Food Drink#Caramelized Bbq Onion#Mexican#Instructions Press
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Fans Are Drooling Over His Caramelized Onion Everything Dip

Onions in dip are most definitely a thing, which is why there are so many different types of dried onion dip packets in supermarkets. While it probably wouldn't occur to many of us to use fresh onions to create something both original and mouthwatering because it might seem too fiddly, British chef Gordon Ramsay has a recipe which you may not be able to refuse.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

Easy Fried Rice

Easy Fried Rice Recipe – Rice is sautéed with onion and garlic then tossed in tomato sauce for a crisp-tender texture. This easy, quick and delicious fried rice recipe is one of our favorite dishes for a light lunch on the go or a quick side for your grilled meats. Enjoy!
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Yoga Journal

The Kale, Caramelized Onion, and Parmesan Pizza for Study Breaks and Sunday Chill-Outs

Grad school student Ben Dixon makes this kale pizza recipe every Sunday night for his family and his dog (“He seems to like it especially!”) while listening to public radio. Dixon recommends cooking the crust on a pizza stone before adding the toppings. “This will make sure all of the crust is crisp and the pizza firm. Also, drizzle plenty of olive oil over the whole pie before baking.”
RECIPES
drugstorenews.com

Boursin adds caramelized onions, herbs to seasonal cheese offerings

Boursin is expanding its seasonal offerings. The Chicago-based company, known best for its creamy and crumbly cheeses, is adding a new variety to its lineup — caramelized onion and herbs. Blake Lively enters beverage space with Betty Buzz non-alcoholic mixers]. Featuring a blend of real cheese, onions and savory herbs,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Wondermom

Air Fryer Caramel Apple Empanadas

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Air Fryer Caramel Apple Empanadas are tender pastries filled with a caramel apple filling. These easy and delicious pastries make for the perfect fall dessert. This easy apple dessert was a huge success for our...
RECIPES
ourstate.com

Fried Pork Chops with Onion Gravy

4 large bone-in pork chops, about 1 inch thick, patted dry. Mix together poultry seasoning, thyme, salt, and pepper. Rub seasoning mix on both sides of pork chops. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown pork chops for about 4 minutes; turn chops over and cook for 2 minutes. Cover skillet and reduce heat to low. Simmer pork chops for 5 minutes, then transfer to a plate.
RECIPES
Love and Lemons

Air Fryer Onion Rings

These air fryer onion rings are such a fun appetizer or snack! They're crispy on the outside, tender in the middle, and filled with sweet onion flavor. If you’re looking to refresh your repertoire of game day snacks this fall, look no further: these air fryer onion rings are exactly what you need! They’re crispy on the outside, melty in the middle, and filled with sweet and savory onion flavor that will keep you coming back for more. In my opinion, they’re just as good, no, better, than regular onion rings, and they’re way less of a hassle to make at home. Fun, tasty, and fairly healthy, too, these air fryer onion rings are one of our new favorites.
RECIPES
skinnytaste.com

Tofu Stir Fry with Vegetables in a Soy Sesame Sauce

This quick and easy Sesame Soy Tofu Stir Fry is loaded with fresh and colorful vegetables and plant-based protein. This simple Tofu Veggie Stir Fry turned out so good! I love finding new ways to incorporate more tofu in my life, which is basically a blank sponge that soaks up anything you season it with. The stir fry sauce has just three ingredients: soy sauce, broth, and a little honey. Combine that with garlic and ginger, and you can’t go wrong! If you want more tofu recipes, try these Spicy Sriracha Tofu Rice Bowls and Kung Pao Tofu.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

The Perfect Crunchy Caramel Corn

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Crunchy caramel corn is absolutely divine! This classic crunchy snack delivers on that deep, rich caramel flavor that we all know and love! Eat it at home or on the go…Either way, you’re going to be hooked!
RECIPES
lehighvalleystyle.com

Order the Pretzel Charcuterie & Cheese Board at Easton Wine Project

“As a winery, offering a charcuterie board was a given. However, we wanted to make our charcuterie board special, something to remember,” says Amanda Thatcher, general manager of Easton Wine Project. “We wanted it large enough to share, really pleasing to look at and super satisfying to eat with wine or beer.”
EASTON, PA
Allrecipes.com

Caramel Apple Bundt® Cake

Combine sugar, corn syrup, and water in a large, light-colored saucepan with high sides. Cook over medium heat, swirling occasionally, until mixture is amber in color, 15 to 20 minutes. Reduce heat to low, and very carefully whisk in reserved cream-butter mixture; stir constantly as caramel mixture will bubble up and steam. Continue cooking over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 more minutes. Remove from heat. Set out 1/2 cup of caramel sauce for the cake, and reserve the remainder for the topping. Allow to cool to room temperature.
RECIPES
tasteofthesouthmagazine.com

Butternut Squash Caramels

We all know pumpkin can be used to make delicious desserts, but after you try these caramels, you’ll be convinced that butternut squash can, too. ½ cup frozen cooked butternut squash purée, thawed to room temperature. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Flaked sea salt. Instructions. Line an 8-inch square pan with...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy