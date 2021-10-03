CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Three Observations from LSU Football's 24-19 Loss to Auburn

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 6 days ago

There was a lot that went into LSU's first home loss to Auburn since the 1999 season. It starts with an inability to get anything going on the ground and extends to the missed tackling up front on Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.

Here are three of our main takeaways from the disappointing home SEC opening loss.

Lack Of Running Attack Kills LSU Offensive Flow

Saturday night was a perfect example of what a capable running attack can do for an offense. Neither running attack for LSU or Auburn was particularly effective in the first half but the final 30 minutes was a completely different story.

While LSU basically abandoned the run game in the second half, Auburn stuck with it. That rushing attack of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Carter finally got cooking on that final 92-yard touchdown drive that was the finishing touch to a double digit comeback.

The plan, according to Ed Orgeron was never to abandon the run and it's something that surprised even him as the game wore on.

"Everytime we run the football we're getting stuffed," Orgeron said. "We've gotta find ways to run the football, we gotta block. We had a six man protection and got beat one on one.

"We came in with a running plan but it didn't go as planned," quarterback Max Johnson said.

LSU rushed for 29 yards on 24 carries in the loss, an area that desperately needs to improve if this offense wants to have any sort of consistent success. Orgeron admitted after the game that some of it has to do with the play up front but also that mixing up the playcalls would be a tremendous boost for this currently one dimensional offense.

"We got two guys on that offensive line that won a national championship," Orgeron said. "I thought that would be a strength of our football team, it's not and we gotta look at it and improve."

Bo Nix Escapability Both Magical and on the LSU Defense

After those first three defensive drives, Nix completely changed the momentum of the game with his elusivity from the LSU defenders and improv skills to turn nothing into something. Some of it was him simply making plays where none were to be had.

But as the game wore on, it became painfully obvious that LSU was getting gassed and just not wrapping him up when it mattered most. There were many opportunities for this defense to get off the field on third down where Nix would spin out of a lazy tackle attempt and make a tremendous run or throw down field.

"We just couldn't come through with stops on third down," linebacker Damone Clark said. "I would say it was disappointing. We've gotta take that extra step instead of lunging. Just do what we're coached to do."

This defense was able to largely stop the rushing attack for three quarters before ultimately being worn down in the fourth on that final 92-yard drive, where 69 of those yards were gained on the ground. It's hard to blame the defense for how the ending of this game played out.

It was genuinely shocking that LSU's offense controlled the time of possession throughout this game because of the timely third and fourth down conversions Auburn was able to hit on through Nix's scrambles. This defensive front, despite a lot of rotating throughout the game, was just not able to be much of a factor in a game that needed to be won in the trenches.

Some of that was Nix but a lot of it is on the LSU defense just not being able to wrap up.

"We told ends to contain and we put a spy on him," Orgeron said. "We kind of shut him down a little bit but not all the way. There comes a point where you have to one-on-one tackle. We didn't."

The Kayshon Boutte Move to the Slot is the Most Dominant Component to LSU Offense

When LSU first moved Kayshon Boutte to the slot against Central Michigan, it opened up so much in this offense. Outside receivers like freshmen Deion Smith and Brian Thomas were able to capitalize in their one on one matchups and Boutte himself dominated his matchups on safeties and linebackers.

That trend continued against Auburn as the most successful part of the LSU offense continues to be hitting Boutte over the middle of the field and let him make plays. Boutte and Johnson have a real connection that allowed them to hit on six passes for 127 yards and the lone offensive touchdown for the Tigers in this one.

The slant route proved to be uncoverable early in the game which is why it was so perplexing why Boutte only had one second half catch after such a dominant start to the game. Getting the ball to No. 1 is options A, B and C at the moment. Freshman tight end Jack Bech is also proving reliable with a seven catch performance as well.

But this offense will start and end with Boutte and his big play ability until LSU can find some more variety in its offense.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron asked about trajectory of LSU program after loss to Auburn

Ed Orgeron and LSU lost to Auburn 24-19 Saturday night. It was the first time that Auburn beat LSU in Death Valley since 1999. That’s before Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was even born. LSU has no running game, and it couldn’t tackle Auburn’s quarterback, who made a few spectacular plays...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stats from Auburn's 24-19 win over LSU

LSU had a 91 yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the game as Kayshon Boutte caught three passes for 91 yards, including a 55-yard game and a 31-yard touchdown. The Bayou Bengals kicked field goals on their next two drives to take a 13-0 lead. Bo Nix got...
FOOTBALL
collegeandmagnolia.com

SNAP JUDGMENTS: #22 Auburn 24, LSU 19

Auburn broke the streak in Tiger Stadium last night/this morning with a 24-19 comeback victory during which they got down 13-0, and somehow allowed 122 yards of offense on the first drive for LSU. Fortunes changed, Bo Nix became an Auburn mythical figure, and Bryan Harsin got the biggest win of his young tenure. What did we think about the game in the wee hours of the morning? Let’s see.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Ed Orgeron
WAAY-TV

Nix leads No. 22 Auburn to 1st win at LSU since ’99, 24-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Bo Nix ducked, dodged and danced away from pressure until he wore LSU out and left the field celebrating Auburn’s first triumph in Death Valley in more than two decades. Nix passed for a touchdown and ran for a score and Jarquez Hunter scored on...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Football Team#American Football#Auburn#Sec#The Lsu Defense
WWL-AMFM

Good, bad and ugly from LSU's loss to Auburn: Offense shut off in Tiger Bowl

All of LSU’s flaws and weaknesses were exposed in an ugly second half and loss to Auburn Saturday evening. The Tigers led 19-10 at the end of the third quarter, but were shut out in the final frame and fell 24-19. LSU’s inability to find a running game and lack of efficiency in the red zone were two key factors that fueled LSU’s first loss to Auburn in Tiger Stadium since 1999.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

LSU leaves door open, loses to Auburn late, 24-19, to end home streak

LSU had one opportunity after another to blow Saturday's game open and slam the barn door on visiting Auburn once again. Instead, each slipped away, like quarterback Bo Nix had, one too many times. And Auburn upended LSU in Tiger Stadium, 24-19, for the first time since 1999. "Very disappointing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

LSU Falls to Auburn 24-19

When LSU and Auburn battle on the gridiron, more times than not, it's memorable. Saturday night produced another memorable football game. In the end, the Tigers of #22 Auburn defeated the Tigers of LSU 24-19 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, the finals seconds of the game clock ticking away at a quarter to midnight.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

News, notes and quotes from Auburn's victory over LSU

One of the keys for Auburn’s 24-19 victory over LSU Saturday for the Tigers’ first win over the Bayou Bengals at Tiger Stadium since 1999 was the contributions of tight ends John Samuel Shenker and Tyler Fromm. Shenker finished with five receptions for 102 yards and Fromm made three catches...
AUBURN, GA
andthevalleyshook.com

Initial Impressions: LSU 19, Auburn 24

Poseur’s Law states that if a team dominates the run of play but does not turn its advantage into points, the advantage dissipates. Which is a fancy way of saying that it never should have come down to this in the first place. LSU turned a game that looked like...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theadvocate.com

LSU's inability to run finally catches up with it in loss to Auburn

LSU's inability to run the ball finally caught up to the Tigers. In a 24-19 loss to Auburn on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, LSU's season-long problems on rushing offense hit a new low, and it resulted in the team's second loss of the season. LSU finished with 29 yards...
FOOTBALL
1037thegame.com

Tigers Gamer: Death Valley Goes Silent as LSU Falls to Auburn 24-19

BATON ROUGE – Jaquez Hunter’s one yard touchdown run with 3:11 remaining was the difference as No. 22 Auburn came into Death Valley and walked out with a 24-19 victory. Bo Nix threw for 255 yards and a score, and ran for 74 yards and another in leading Auburn to its first win in Baton Rouge since 1999.
BATON ROUGE, LA
newsbrig.com

Five takeaways from LSU’s embarrassing loss to Auburn

The game lived up to the hype of the LSU-Auburn matchup that we have seen over the years. Would the home team get redemption or would War Eagle snap the streak?. It was a tale of two different halves for the LSU football team. They held two different two-score leads in this game. They were up on Auburn 13-0 in the first half, then again 19-10 early in the fourth quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
auburntigers.com

No. 22 Auburn rallies for 24-19 comeback win at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Another week, another game-changing touchdown pass on fourth down. Bo Nix avoided four LSU rushers before finding Tyler Fromm for a 24-yard pass on fourth-and-2 for Auburn's first points, Jarquez Hunter scored a late touchdown, and Bydarrius Knighten's interception sealed Auburn's 24-19 comeback victory over LSU Saturday before 97,717 at Tiger Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Auburn’s thrilling 24-19 win against LSU

For the first time in 22 years, Auburn won in Tiger Stadium. Thanks to a big-time performance from Bo Nix, No. 23 Auburn rallied for a thrilling 24-19 comeback victory against LSU, snapping a 10-game losing streak in Baton Rouge, La. Nix threw for 255 yards, ran for another 74...
AUBURN, AL
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
195
Followers
704
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy