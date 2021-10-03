Three Observations from LSU Football's 24-19 Loss to Auburn

There was a lot that went into LSU's first home loss to Auburn since the 1999 season. It starts with an inability to get anything going on the ground and extends to the missed tackling up front on Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.

Here are three of our main takeaways from the disappointing home SEC opening loss.

Lack Of Running Attack Kills LSU Offensive Flow

Saturday night was a perfect example of what a capable running attack can do for an offense. Neither running attack for LSU or Auburn was particularly effective in the first half but the final 30 minutes was a completely different story.

While LSU basically abandoned the run game in the second half, Auburn stuck with it. That rushing attack of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Carter finally got cooking on that final 92-yard touchdown drive that was the finishing touch to a double digit comeback.

The plan, according to Ed Orgeron was never to abandon the run and it's something that surprised even him as the game wore on.

"Everytime we run the football we're getting stuffed," Orgeron said. "We've gotta find ways to run the football, we gotta block. We had a six man protection and got beat one on one.

"We came in with a running plan but it didn't go as planned," quarterback Max Johnson said.

LSU rushed for 29 yards on 24 carries in the loss, an area that desperately needs to improve if this offense wants to have any sort of consistent success. Orgeron admitted after the game that some of it has to do with the play up front but also that mixing up the playcalls would be a tremendous boost for this currently one dimensional offense.

"We got two guys on that offensive line that won a national championship," Orgeron said. "I thought that would be a strength of our football team, it's not and we gotta look at it and improve."

Bo Nix Escapability Both Magical and on the LSU Defense

After those first three defensive drives, Nix completely changed the momentum of the game with his elusivity from the LSU defenders and improv skills to turn nothing into something. Some of it was him simply making plays where none were to be had.

But as the game wore on, it became painfully obvious that LSU was getting gassed and just not wrapping him up when it mattered most. There were many opportunities for this defense to get off the field on third down where Nix would spin out of a lazy tackle attempt and make a tremendous run or throw down field.

"We just couldn't come through with stops on third down," linebacker Damone Clark said. "I would say it was disappointing. We've gotta take that extra step instead of lunging. Just do what we're coached to do."

This defense was able to largely stop the rushing attack for three quarters before ultimately being worn down in the fourth on that final 92-yard drive, where 69 of those yards were gained on the ground. It's hard to blame the defense for how the ending of this game played out.

It was genuinely shocking that LSU's offense controlled the time of possession throughout this game because of the timely third and fourth down conversions Auburn was able to hit on through Nix's scrambles. This defensive front, despite a lot of rotating throughout the game, was just not able to be much of a factor in a game that needed to be won in the trenches.

Some of that was Nix but a lot of it is on the LSU defense just not being able to wrap up.

"We told ends to contain and we put a spy on him," Orgeron said. "We kind of shut him down a little bit but not all the way. There comes a point where you have to one-on-one tackle. We didn't."

The Kayshon Boutte Move to the Slot is the Most Dominant Component to LSU Offense

When LSU first moved Kayshon Boutte to the slot against Central Michigan, it opened up so much in this offense. Outside receivers like freshmen Deion Smith and Brian Thomas were able to capitalize in their one on one matchups and Boutte himself dominated his matchups on safeties and linebackers.

That trend continued against Auburn as the most successful part of the LSU offense continues to be hitting Boutte over the middle of the field and let him make plays. Boutte and Johnson have a real connection that allowed them to hit on six passes for 127 yards and the lone offensive touchdown for the Tigers in this one.

The slant route proved to be uncoverable early in the game which is why it was so perplexing why Boutte only had one second half catch after such a dominant start to the game. Getting the ball to No. 1 is options A, B and C at the moment. Freshman tight end Jack Bech is also proving reliable with a seven catch performance as well.

But this offense will start and end with Boutte and his big play ability until LSU can find some more variety in its offense.