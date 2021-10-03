CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Italy reports 33 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 2,968 new cases

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 33 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 25 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,968 from 3,312. Italy has registered 131,031 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll...

