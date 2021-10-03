CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook does not believe it is a primary cause of polarization -exec to CNN

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUdVV_0cFo4W1f00
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A Facebook Inc (FB.O) executive said in an interview on Sunday with CNN that the company does not believe that its social media service is a primary contributor to the political polarization that has become widespread in the United States.

The company's vice president of policy and global affairs, Nick Clegg, spoke ahead of an expected Sunday evening segment on CBS' "60 Minutes" featuring a whistleblower who alleges the company moved too quickly to lift some election-related restrictions it had put in place around the November 2020 contest.

Clegg acknowledged that the company's platform can serve as a conduit for hate speech and disinformation.

"The way people exchange information ... now takes place online," he said in the interview. "So of course, we as one of the largest social media platforms have a responsibility to understand where we contribute to negative and extreme content or hate speech or misinformation and so on."

The whistleblower is expected to testify to a Tuesday Senate hearing about what one of the senators announcing the meeting called the social media company's toxic effects on young users.

Clegg rejected as "ludicrous" that social media should shoulder the blame for the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

"The insurrection on that day lies squarely with the people who inflicted the violence and those who encouraged them, including President Trump," Clegg said. "I think it gives people false confidence to assume that there must be a technological or a technical explanation for the issues of political polarization in the United States ... It's too easy to say it's Facebook's fault."

U.S. senators last week grilled Facebook about its plans to better protect young users on its apps, drawing on leaked internal research that showed the social media giant was aware of how its Instagram app harmed the mental health of teens.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
POLITICO

Trump endorsement falls flat in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Former President Donald Trump took his score-settling tour to Massachusetts this week in the hope of sticking it to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. He might have done Baker a wicked huge favor. The two-term governor is weighing another run, meaning a Republican could defy national trends to lead...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Nick Clegg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Political Polarization#Facebook Inc#Cbs#Senate
Colorado Newsline

Report sheds new light on Pennsylvania lawmaker’s role in Trump election denial

A version of this story first appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. A newly released congressional report on efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure the U.S. Department of Justice and overturn the 2020 election prominently highlights a Pennsylvania lawmaker who is a close Trump ally, and who was in the vanguard […] The post Report sheds new light on Pennsylvania lawmaker’s role in Trump election denial appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Fox News hangs onto election director whose Arizona call infuriated Trump, report says

The Fox News election director whose controversial decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden on election night 2020 set off a firestorm at the network will be back for the 2022 and 2024 elections.Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott told The Hollywood Reporter that Arnon Mishkin will remain in place at the network’s decision desk for next year’s midterms and the 2024 presidential race.Mr Mishkin projected Mr Biden would win the key swing state of Arizona ahead of other decision desks at the Associated Press and NBC News, incurring the wrath of former president Donald Trump and his allies.Mr Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
AFP

CNN blocks access to its Facebook page in Australia

CNN has blocked access to its Facebook page in Australia after a court ruled media companies were liable for defamatory user comments on their stories. The court said media companies could screen or block defamatory comments if they wanted.
FACEBOOK
104.1 WIKY

CNN quits Facebook in Australia, citing defamation risk

SYDNEY (Reuters) – CNN said it has stopped posting articles on Australian Facebook Inc pages, citing a court ruling that publishers are liable for defamation in public comments and the social media firm’s refusal to help it disable comments in the country. The move makes CNN, which is owned by...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

197K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy