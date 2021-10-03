CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Unsettled Weather Brings Possible Flooding Concern for Central Alabama

By Mary K
 6 days ago
Please be mindful of the potential for flooding in Central Alabama through Wednesday. A few weeks ago, our coverage areas experienced some intense flooding situations. According to the National Weather Service, an "area of low pressure will set up west of Central Alabama as we go into the week, with periods of rainfall expected through Wednesday. Some flooding will be possible across portions of the area."

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

