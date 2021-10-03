CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19: Kerala textile industry facing losses even as markets reopen

milwaukeesun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKottayam (Kerala) [India], October 3 (ANI): Kerala's textile industry is still enduring heavy losses even after the reopening of businesses after almost a year of complete shutdown due to subsequent waves of Covid-19. Shop owners in Kottayam are facing difficulties to even bear the basic expenditures like salaries, electricity bills,...

www.milwaukeesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Delhi warns of looming power 'crisis' as coal shortages bite

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of a looming power crisis in the Indian capital, saying on Saturday that some of the major coal-fired stations supplying the city barely have a day's stock left. Several states in eastern and southern India have been hit by supply shortages, with utility providers resorting to unscheduled power cuts. The shortage in India, the world's second-largest coal-consuming country, follows widespread power outages in China that have shut factories and badly hit production and global supply chains. "Delhi could face a power crisis," Kejriwal said, adding the megacity has been struggling with energy supplies for the past three months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
milwaukeesun.com

Satyendar Jain meets discoms, says only 'one day' coal stock left in plants supplying power to Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday held a meeting with the representatives of power distribution companies (discoms) in Delhi to discuss "power crisis" in the national capital and said that there is only one-day stock of coal left in the thermal power station from where Delhi gets electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textile Industry#Covid 19#Ani#Gst
milwaukeesun.com

Punjab CM Channi asks Centre to enhance state's coal supply as per quota to tide over power crisis

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 9 (ANI): Slamming the Centre for inadequate coal supply against the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)'s agreements with various subsidiaries of the Coal India Ltd (CIL), the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday asked it to immediately enhance State's coal supply as per quota to tide over power crisis with the impending shutdown of its thermal plants due to fast depleting coal reserves which are likely to exhaust within next couple of days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Sri Lanka allows sharp rise in food prices to ease shortages

The Sri Lankan government on Friday ended price controls on essential foods in a bid to end black market trading as food shortages worsen amid a foreign currency crisis. But the shortages worsened and last week authorities lifted controls on rice hoping to get supplies into markets.
GAS PRICE
The Independent

India staring at power crisis with coal stocks down to days

An energy crisis is looming over India as coal supplies grow perilously low, adding to challenges for a recovery in Asia’s third largest economy after it was wracked by the pandemic. Supplies across the majority of coal-fired power plants in India have dwindled to just days worth of stock.Federal Power Minister R. K. Singh told the Indian Express newspaper this week that he was bracing for a “trying five to six months.” “I can’t say I am secure … With less than three days of stock, you can’t be secure,” Singh said. The shortages have stoked fears of potential...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
milwaukeesun.com

Reliance announces launch of 'Jio World Drive' in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Reliance on Thursday announced the launch of its premium mall, "Jio World Drive" spanning across an area of 17.5 acres in the commercial epicentre of Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex. As per a press release, the precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

India's Tata Sons wins bid for national carrier Air India

Tata Sons, India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, will be the new owner of the country’s debt-laden national carrier Air India the government announced on Friday.The winning bid of 180 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) beat India s SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh, who offered 151 billion rupees ($2 billion) in his private capacity to acquire the airline, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. An initial sale attempt by the government in 2018 failed to attract any bidders.The sale marks the return of Air India to the Tata group, a pioneer in Indian...
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

RBI projects Consumer Price Index inflation at 5.3 pc for FY 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 5.3 per cent for the financial year 2022. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, addressing a press conference here on Friday, informed that the CPI inflation for the first quarter of...
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

RBI increases IMPS transaction limit to Rs 5 lakh per transaction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a revision in the transaction limit for the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), increasing it from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. IMPS is an important payment system...
RETAIL
The Independent

Industry leaders warn factories could stop production due to energy costs

Industry leaders have warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, and Gareth Stace from UK Steel attended a meeting with the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis on Friday afternoon.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.Every minute that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
milwaukeesun.com

Centre dismisses fears that ethanol plan would affect food security, says it would benefit farmers

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Dismissing fears that the Ethanol Plan would affect food security in the country, the central government said that meeting foodgrain demand for human and cattle consumption will always remain its first priority, but allowing alternative use of rice and maize will help to bring price stability for farmers.The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a release that the initiative helps in reducing dependence on imported crude oil, consume our own produced environment-friendly fuel, and pay remunerative prices to the industry and farmers.According to the press release, in certain sections of the media, there were certain reports linking the ambitious Ethanol Plan with Food Security fears in the country. It is categorically stated that these reports are unfounded, malicious and bereft of facts.It is very important to understand that for a young country like India while meeting food requirements is of paramount importance, fulfilling the energy needs through all means is also significant. Thus, the changed perspective should be "Food with Fuel" and not "Food versus Fuel", the statement read. Fuel demand is ever rising in the fastest growing country and ever-increasing dependence on crude oil imports can grossly hamper our future growth potential. Developing in-house fuels like ethanol, biodiesel, compressed biogas (CBG) has the potential to turn around the energy sector.
AGRICULTURE
milwaukeesun.com

Piyush Goyal calls for focus on skill development in all govt schemes

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Skill Development will be the core of all government schemes as the Centre pumps in more resources in the many Industrial, Textile and Automobile Parks, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. According to the press release by the Ministry...
EDUCATION
milwaukeesun.com

China's forex reserves fall in September

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.2006 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, down 31.5 billion dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Thursday. The volume went down 0.97 percent from the end of August, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy