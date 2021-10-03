CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in murder of Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
One week after Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe was murdered during a shooting in Salt Lake City, an arrest has been made. Dallas News’ Joseph Hoyt reported on Monday morning that an arrest has been made in the investigation of Lowe’s death.

“Per release from Salt Lake City PD: Buk M. Buk, 22, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Murder, Attempted Murder and Felony Discharge of a Firearm in the death of former West Mesquite, Utah football player Aaron Lowe,” Hoyt tweeted.

Lowe was in his third season with Utah’s football program. He played in 11 games on special teams as a freshman in 2019. Last season, Lowe also appeared in five games, all on special teams. Lowe played in each of Utah’s first three games of this season.

Lowe was Utah’s first recipient of the Ty Jordan scholarship after Jordan’s death last year

Less than a year ago, Utah was struck with the death of another player from its football program. Running back Ty Jordan was also shot and killed in December of last year. Lowe and Jordan were best friends, and Utah awarded Lowe with the Ty Jordan scholarship that was created to honor the life of Jordan.

After Jordan’s death, Lowe switched his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 in honor of his friend and teammate. The two were also teammates in high school.

“Ty made everyone around him better,” Lowe said when Utah announced that he would receive the first Ty Jordan scholarship. “He made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”

The Pac-12 released a statement mourning the death of Lowe shortly after news of his passing broke.

“We join our Utah family in sharing our sincere sadness and condolences for the passing of Aaron Lowe,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with the Lowe family and friends, Utah football program and all those who knew Aaron, as well as with the family and loved ones of the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident.”

