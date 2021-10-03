CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a difference a year makes

By Bobby Burton about 7 hours
A year ago, Texas played TCU and lost the game on the goal line. This year, Bijan Robinson is stopped cold at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, and TCU came roaring back. Yet the end results of the two games were quite different. What made the difference?

