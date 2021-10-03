What a difference a year makes

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans are now 6-0 after a 31-13 win over Rutgers on Saturday, and Mel Tucker has the Spartans off to the program’s best start since 2015. Michigan State’s win over Rutgers was more than just a victory over a lowly Big Ten opponent. In an offensive outburst, the Spartans’ offensive unit put on a show: quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 339 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, completing 16 of his 27 passing attempts; running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 233 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries; and wide receiver Jalen Nailor had five receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
Comments / 0