Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Brewers (95-66) and Los Angeles Dodgers (105-56) face each other in game No. 162 of the season. It is a huge game for the Dodgers, as they need to win and clinch a series sweep of the Brewers to even have a chance at playing game No. 163 for the NL West title. First pitch for Sunday's game is at 3:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Let's analyze the lines around the Brewers vs. Dodgersodds with MLB picks and predictions.

