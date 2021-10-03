CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruling party wins key local elections in Georgia

By Christian Thiele and Irakli Absandse, dpa
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Tbilisi — In the local elections in the South Caucasus republic of Georgia, which were overshadowed by a political crisis, the ruling party Georgian Dream has won, according to official figures. Georgian Dream scored 46.6 per cent of the vote after almost all ballots were counted, the election commission announced...

AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party was leading on Sunday in local elections the opposition criticised as fraudulent, deepening a long-running political crisis in the Caucasus country exacerbated by the arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. The Georgian Dream party was ahead after nearly all the votes had been counted with 46.6 percent, while all opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent in Saturday's ballot, official results showed. "Georgian Dream's decisive victory yesterday is the victory of peace, stability, and development in Georgia," party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said Observers from the OSCE said Saturday's voting had been marred by "widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an unlevel playing field".
GEORGIA STATE
