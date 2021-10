Matt Stone and Trey Parker are the South Park creators, best known for their cartoon sitcom about four boys growing up in South Park, Colorado. The two men are huge fans of Mexican food and purchased Casa Bonita, a restaurant in Denver, for $3.1 million. South Park is known worldwide as one of the most offensive TV shows out there with its crude humor that pokes fun at everything from religion to politics to celebrities – but it’s also one of Comedy Central’s longest-running series ever!

