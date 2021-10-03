Dashcam (2021 movie) trailer, release date
Dashcam follows Jake (Eric Tabach), a timid video editor at a local news channel who fantasizes about becoming a reporter. While editing a piece on a routine traffic stop that resulted in the death of a police officer and a major political official (Larry Fessenden), Jake is inadvertently sent dashcam video evidence that tells a completely different story. Working alone from his small apartment, Jake analyzes the footage and try to piece together the truth behind what actually happened.
