Dashcam (2021 movie) trailer, release date

“You know the drill!” is the tagline, and you sure as Hell do! If you’re anything like us, you’re going to be super excited to see SyFy’s upcoming Slumber Party Massacre (2021) reboot! Why are we so excited? Because of this brilliantly bloody, batshit teaser trailer they released! Holy crap! It’s got just about everything you could ever hope for in a tongue-in-cheek slasher reboot. Blood. Guts. Laughs. Seriously. You’ll be grinning ear to ear!

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO