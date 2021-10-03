CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dashcam (2021 movie) trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 6 days ago

Dashcam follows Jake (Eric Tabach), a timid video editor at a local news channel who fantasizes about becoming a reporter. While editing a piece on a routine traffic stop that resulted in the death of a police officer and a major political official (Larry Fessenden), Jake is inadvertently sent dashcam video evidence that tells a completely different story. Working alone from his small apartment, Jake analyzes the footage and try to piece together the truth behind what actually happened. Startattle.com – Dashcam 2021.

www.startattle.com

Related
TheWrap

'Tiger King 2' Release Date Revealed by Netflix (Video)

Netflix has firmly announced the "Tiger King 2" release date as Nov. 17, promising subscribers more "madness and mayhem" later this year, the streaming service revealed Saturday during its online fan event Tudum. The eight-episode docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness" was an early pandemic hit when it launched...
TV SERIES
pophorror.com

Official Trailer, Poster, and Release Date for 'SKULL: THE MASK'

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film SKULL: THE MASK from Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural. Co-directed and co-written by Kapel Furman (Ghost Killers vs. Bloody Mary) and Armando Fonseca ("CineLab"), this film stars Natallia Rodrigues (Elis), Wilton Andrade (VIPs), Tristan Aronovich (Sem Fio), David Wendefilm (Sessão de Terapia) and Rurik Jr. as "Skull."
BEAUTY & FASHION
startattle.com

The Deep House (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

While diving in a remote French lake, a couple of YouTubers who specialize in underwater exploration videos discover a house submerged in the deep waters. What was initially a unique finding soon turns into a nightmare when they discover that the house was the scene of atrocious crimes. Trapped, with their oxygen reserves falling dangerously, they realize the worst is yet to come: they are not alone in the house. Startattle.com – The Deep House 2021.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Fessenden
startattle.com

Hard Luck Love Song (2021 movie) trailer, release date

The story follows Jesse, a charismatic but down on his luck troubadour who finds himself at an existential crossroads as bad choices catch up with him during an unexpected reunion with Carla, an old flame. Startattle.com – Hard Luck Love Song 2021. Genre : Drama / Music / Romance /...
MOVIES
startattle.com

The Estate (2021 movie) trailer, release date

When a narcissistic son (Chris Baker) and his father's erratic gold-digging wife (Eliza Coupe) decide to k–l their way into their inheritance, they employ the help of a handsome, mysterious hitman (Greg Finley), initiating a a love triangle that spirals into more than anyone bargained for. Startattle.com – The Estate 2021.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Hypnotic (2021 movie) Netflix, Horror, trailer, release date

Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn (Kate Siegel) turns to mysterious hypnotherapist Dr. Meade (Jason O'Mara) for help, only to find herself caught in a deadly mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins (Dulé Hill), Jenn looks to put the pieces together before it's too late and there are deadly consequences. Startattle.com – Hypnotic 2021.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Warning (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Thomas Jane, Annabelle Wallis

Set in the not too distant future, Warning explores the repercussions that mankind faces when their omniscient technology becomes a substitute for human contact. The meaning of life is explored through multiple interconnected lives. But life begin to unravel when a global storm causes electronics to go haywire, leading to terrifying, deadly consequences. Startattle.com – Warning 2021.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date

Izo, a Ronin, and Raiden, an orc, work to bring a young elf girl and the wand she carries to the land of the elves in the north. Startattle.com – Bright: Samurai Soul 2021. Genre : Animation / Action / Adventure / Fantasy / Thriller. Country : United States /...
MOVIES
startattle.com

13 Minutes (2021 movie) trailer, release date, largest tornado

Four families in a Heartland town are tested in a single day when a tornado hits, forcing paths to cross and redefining the meaning of survival. Startattle.com – 13 Minutes 2021. Genre : Action / Drama / Thriller. Country : Canada / United States. Language : English. Director : Lindsay...
ENVIRONMENT
pophorror.com

'SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE' (2021) Teaser and Release Date Revealed

"You know the drill!" is the tagline, and you sure as Hell do! If you're anything like us, you're going to be super excited to see SyFy's upcoming Slumber Party Massacre (2021) reboot! Why are we so excited? Because of this brilliantly bloody, batshit teaser trailer they released! Holy crap! It's got just about everything you could ever hope for in a tongue-in-cheek slasher reboot. Blood. Guts. Laughs. Seriously. You'll be grinning ear to ear!
MOVIES
startattle.com

South Beach Love (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

South Beach Love follows Tony Rodriguez and Sara Kelly, two chefs who are catering the birthday parties of two girls who are definitely not friends. This story is about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties- and romance. Startattle.com – South Beach Love 2021. This Hallmark romance television movie...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Freeland (2021 movie) trailer, release date

Freeland follows Devi (Krisha Fairchild), a woman who has been breeding legendary p-t strains for decades on the remote homestead she built herself. But when c—-bis is legalized, she suddenly finds herself fighting for her survival. Startattle.com – Freeland 2021. This drama film is directed by filmmakers Mario Furloni and...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Scaredy Cats (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date

On her 12th birthday, Willa Ward inherits a powerful charm necklace that belonged to her mother, who was a witch. She soon learns that two bad witches are after her locket. In order to escape, Willa and her best friends Scout and Lucy turn into cats. Startattle.com – Scaredy Cats | Netflix.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

First Scream (2022) Trailer Rumored For October Release

Normally, the fact that the Prince Charles Cinema is screening the original 1996 Scream for the film's 25th anniversary wouldn't be a news story, but a listing for the event indicates it will offer fans of the franchise in the U.K. their first chance to see the trailer for the upcoming Scream reboot which is set to debut in 2022.
MOVIES
startattle.com

The Beta Test (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Shortly before his wedding, Hollywood talent agent Jordan (Jim Cummings) receives a mysterious envelope offering no-strings-attached s– with a stranger in a hotel room. Intrigued with the invitation, Jordan becomes obsessed by the idea of a secret e–tic adventure and impulsively accepts. He soon becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, infidelity, and digital data. Startattle.com – The Beta Test 2021.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Minyan (2021 movie) trailer, release date

Minyan tells the story of David, a 17-year-old Russian Jewish immigrant living in Brighton Beach on the outskirts of Brooklyn, New York in the 1980s. Caught up in the tight constraints of his community, David develops a close friendship with his grandfather's new neighbors, two elderly closeted gay men who open his imagination to the possibilities of love and the realities of loss. He then explores East Village, where he finds a world teeming with the energy of youth, desire, and risk. Startattle.com – Minyan 2021.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Tick, Tick… Boom! Trailer, Cast & Release Date

Andrew Garfield transforms into Jonathon Larson in the trailer for Tick, Tick… Boom!. The official trailer for Netflix's upcoming film Tick, Tick… Boom! has been released. One of the world's Spider-Men Andrew Garfield stars as Jonathon Larson, the creator of the smash musical Rent. Larson is working at a diner while struggling to become a successful musical theatre composer in the 1990s. The film is based on a semi-autobiographical musical of the same name written by Larson. Check out the latest trailer below:
MOVIES
startattle.com

Passing (2021 movie) trailer, release date

"Passing" follows the unexpected reunion of two high school friends, whose renewed acquaintance ignites a mutual obsession that threatens both of their carefully constructed realities. Startattle.com – Passing 2021. Genre : Drama. Country : United Kingdom / United States. Language : English. Director : Rebecca Hall. Production : AUM Group...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Releases Fauci Trailer, Announces Release Date

Disney+ has released a trailer for Fauci, an upcoming feature documentary about the top infectious disease expert in the United States Dr. Anthony Fauci. The film will debut on the streaming platform on Wednesday, October 6th. Fauci is set to offer viewers a look into the life and career of Dr. Fauci, exploring not only his work navigating the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic, but also his work overseeing the response to four decades of outbreaks, including HIV/AIDS, SARS, and Ebola.
MOVIES

