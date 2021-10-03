CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19: Kerala textile industry facing losses even as markets reopen

raleighnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKottayam (Kerala) [India], October 3 (ANI): Kerala's textile industry is still enduring heavy losses even after the reopening of businesses after almost a year of complete shutdown due to subsequent waves of Covid-19. Shop owners in Kottayam are facing difficulties to even bear the basic expenditures like salaries, electricity bills,...

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

India-Denmark welcome recent announcement of EU strategy on Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India] October 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, during the latter's first visit to India, welcomed the recent EU strategy on Indo-Pacific. As per the joint statement issued by the two countries, both leaders noted the plans for increased European engagement in...
INDIA
raleighnews.net

Punjab CM Channi asks Centre to enhance state's coal supply as per quota to tide over power crisis

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 9 (ANI): Slamming the Centre for inadequate coal supply against the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)'s agreements with various subsidiaries of the Coal India Ltd (CIL), the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday asked it to immediately enhance State's coal supply as per quota to tide over power crisis with the impending shutdown of its thermal plants due to fast depleting coal reserves which are likely to exhaust within next couple of days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textile Industry#Covid 19#Ani#Gst
AFP

Delhi warns of looming power 'crisis' as coal shortages bite

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of a looming power crisis in the Indian capital, saying on Saturday that some of the major coal-fired stations supplying the city barely have a day's stock left. Several states in eastern and southern India have been hit by supply shortages, with utility providers resorting to unscheduled power cuts. The shortage in India, the world's second-largest coal-consuming country, follows widespread power outages in China that have shut factories and badly hit production and global supply chains. "Delhi could face a power crisis," Kejriwal said, adding the megacity has been struggling with energy supplies for the past three months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Sri Lanka allows sharp rise in food prices to ease shortages

The Sri Lankan government on Friday ended price controls on essential foods in a bid to end black market trading as food shortages worsen amid a foreign currency crisis. But the shortages worsened and last week authorities lifted controls on rice hoping to get supplies into markets.
GAS PRICE
raleighnews.net

Centre dismisses fears that ethanol plan would affect food security, says it would benefit farmers

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Dismissing fears that the Ethanol Plan would affect food security in the country, the central government said that meeting foodgrain demand for human and cattle consumption will always remain its first priority, but allowing alternative use of rice and maize will help to bring price stability for farmers.The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a release that the initiative helps in reducing dependence on imported crude oil, consume our own produced environment-friendly fuel, and pay remunerative prices to the industry and farmers.According to the press release, in certain sections of the media, there were certain reports linking the ambitious Ethanol Plan with Food Security fears in the country. It is categorically stated that these reports are unfounded, malicious and bereft of facts.It is very important to understand that for a young country like India while meeting food requirements is of paramount importance, fulfilling the energy needs through all means is also significant. Thus, the changed perspective should be "Food with Fuel" and not "Food versus Fuel", the statement read. Fuel demand is ever rising in the fastest growing country and ever-increasing dependence on crude oil imports can grossly hamper our future growth potential. Developing in-house fuels like ethanol, biodiesel, compressed biogas (CBG) has the potential to turn around the energy sector.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
raleighnews.net

Anganwadi workers to be covered under Rs 50 lakh Centre's PMGKY insurance scheme

By Aiman KhanNew Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Over 13 lakh Anganwadi workers and more than 11 lakh helpers will now get the benefits of the government's insurance scheme launched last year for frontline Covid workers, according to an official in the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The scheme...
INDIA
raleighnews.net

RBI increases IMPS transaction limit to Rs 5 lakh per transaction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a revision in the transaction limit for the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), increasing it from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. IMPS is an important payment system...
RETAIL
The Independent

Industry leaders warn factories could stop production due to energy costs

Industry leaders have warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, and Gareth Stace from UK Steel attended a meeting with the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis on Friday afternoon.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.Every minute that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
raleighnews.net

China's forex reserves fall in September

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.2006 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, down 31.5 billion dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Thursday. The volume went down 0.97 percent from the end of August, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

SEBI slaps Rs 1.02 Cr penalty on Aditya Birla Money Ltd for violation of norms

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 1.02 crore on Aditya Birla Money Ltd for the violation of provisions of Portfolio Managers (PM) regulations, Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) regulations, code of conduct under SEBI (Stock-Broker) Regulations,1992 and SEBI circulars.
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Food Shortages Are Coming To Texas

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list due to items being in short supply. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the entire country will get much worse over the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
dailynewsen.com

Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy