Wolfgang Van Halen marked the one year anniversary of his father Eddie Van Halen’s death with a poignant and raw note on Twitter that read in part, “I’m trying to do my best here without you, but it’s really fucking hard. I hope you’re still proud.” The elder Van Halen died October 6th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. “You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away,” Wolfgang wrote. “It’s just so unfair.” pic.twitter.com/H1HxaTXrZF — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 6, 2021 He continued: “I’m not OK. I don’t think I’ll ever be OK. There’s...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO