Unsettled Weather Brings Possible Flooding Concern for Central Alabama
Please be mindful of the potential for flooding in Central Alabama through Wednesday. A few weeks ago, our coverage areas experienced some intense flooding situations. According to the National Weather Service, an “area of low pressure will set up west of Central Alabama as we go into the week, with periods of rainfall expected through Wednesday. Some flooding will be possible across portions of the area.”nick975.com
