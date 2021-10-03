CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Unsettled Weather Brings Possible Flooding Concern for Central Alabama

By Mary K
Nick 97.5
Nick 97.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Please be mindful of the potential for flooding in Central Alabama through Wednesday. A few weeks ago, our coverage areas experienced some intense flooding situations. According to the National Weather Service, an “area of low pressure will set up west of Central Alabama as we go into the week, with periods of rainfall expected through Wednesday. Some flooding will be possible across portions of the area.”

ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

