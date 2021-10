Striker Patson Daka admits Leicester’s trip to Crystal Palace is vital to get the Foxes back on track.They go to Selhurst Park following Thursday’s surprise 1-0 Europa League defeat at Legia Warsaw.It continued the Foxes’ underwhelming start to the season, with Brendan Rodgers’ side sitting 13th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s clash with Palace.“It’s an interesting game for everyone and we know how important it is for us to give our best and make sure we have maximum points,” Daka told LCFC TV.“It has not been an easy start for us, so we’re looking forward to continue working...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO