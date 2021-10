Tottenham Hotspur picked up a crucial three points to get back to winning ways, defeating Aston Villa at home by the final score of 2-1. Three straight losses in the Premier League campaign forced Nuno Espirito Santo to make a couple of changes from the North London Derby. Cuti Romero came into the back line with Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp. Romero seems to be getting more comfortable with the side so it’s good to see him in the Starting XI. The question on everyone’s mind was if the tactics were set up for proper attacking football.

