By Mary Chappell and Asal Rezaei CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Fire Department paramedic had a close call late Saturday, after shots were fired at the bay area of the hospital emergency room at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Video from the scene showed the glass shattered on the automatic doors. As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported, the paramedic was treating someone inside the emergency room at the hospital, 1900 W. Ogden Ave., when the bullets came flying through the windows of those entrance doors. The shooter was in an older green Buick that went by at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, according to police. The...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO