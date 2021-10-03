CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Police Log: Two Residences Broken Into, Unknown Man Seen Inside Apartment at Night

By Charlie Breitrose
Watertown News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Sept. 25, 10 p.m.: Police received a call about an ongoing fight on Elm Street. When officers arrived they found a man who was upset and looked like he had been in an altercation. The man said he had gotten into an argument with his landlord over rent, and he was being evicted. The man said he had paid his rent on time. He said he just got into a verbal argument. Officers observed blood on his tank top and shorts, and fresh cuts on his knuckles. When asked by Police what happened, he said, “Nothing.” The landlord said he got a call from another tenant saying the man was acting erratically and damaged the apartment. Another tenant said the man asked to borrow an extension cord, but he didn’t have one. The suspect got angry and began punching a hole in a door, and then he struck the other tenant in the face. The man said the cuts on his hand occurred when his dog bit his hand. When police were on scene, the suspect was screaming, caused a disturbance and yelled abuse at the officers. Police got the man’s mother on the phone in an attempt to calm the man down, but it did not work. Angel Cruz, 40, of Watertown, was arrested on charges of malicious destruction of property, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct. Police determined that Cruz had struck the other tenant, but because it did not happen in the presence of officers Police could not charge him. They advised the tenant he could seek charges at Waltham District Court.

www.watertownmanews.com

