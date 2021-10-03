Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei races to victory in women's London Marathon

The most joyous and uplifting event in the British sporting calendar is back – and this year it will be bigger than ever. Come 9am on Sunday morning, 40,000 people will start a 26.2 mile journey from Blackheath to the Mall as the full-fat version of the London Marathon returns for the first time since 2019. Meanwhile, another 40,000 will run or walk the event “virtually” across the globe during a 24-hour window, making it the biggest mass participation event since lockdown. And with about half a million people expected on the streets to watch, organisers hope it will raise tens of millions for charity – and mark another important step on the journey towards normality.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO