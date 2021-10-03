CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei races to victory in women's London Marathon

By Wayne Sterling, Ben Church
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei stormed to victory in the elite women's race at this year's London Marathon on Sunday, crossing the line in an impressive two hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Area Marathon Race Officials Looking Into Questionable Victory

Marathon runners have athletic prowess that few of us could ever imagine. They, apparently, also have a propensity for following directions to their own detriment. The Quad City marathon is marred in controversy today after the winner, Tyler Pence of Moline, Illinois appears to have come out victorious due to an error by a race volunteer.
SPORTS
uticaphoenix.net

Kenya’s Kipchoge defends Olympic marathon title

SAPPORO, Japan — Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away late and no one could come close to catching him as he defended his marathon title at the Tokyo Olympics. Kipchoge finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 38 seconds on a breezy and humid Sunday along the streets of Sapporo. It was more than 80 seconds ahead of runner-up Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands. Bashir Abdi of Belgium earned bronze to close out the track and field portion of the Tokyo Games.
WORLD
BBC

London Marathon: Kidney donor and man with Down's among runners

A woman who donated a kidney to her best friend joined a man with Down's syndrome among the Welsh runners in this year's London Marathon. Rosie Morgan, 27, from Bridgend, made the donation to her friend Zoe, who suffered kidney failure, in March. Meanwhile, Michael Beynon from Chirk was running...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Hug
Person
Brigid Kosgei
The Guardian

London Marathon’s ‘electric’ return an important step towards normality

The most joyous and uplifting event in the British sporting calendar is back – and this year it will be bigger than ever. Come 9am on Sunday morning, 40,000 people will start a 26.2 mile journey from Blackheath to the Mall as the full-fat version of the London Marathon returns for the first time since 2019. Meanwhile, another 40,000 will run or walk the event “virtually” across the globe during a 24-hour window, making it the biggest mass participation event since lockdown. And with about half a million people expected on the streets to watch, organisers hope it will raise tens of millions for charity – and mark another important step on the journey towards normality.
WORLD
Metro International

Athletics-Ethiopia’s Lemma secures maiden London Marathon victory

LONDON (Reuters) -Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma won the men’s London Marathon in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. In cool and dry conditions, Lemma improved on his podium finish last year to surge ahead...
WORLD
BBC

London Marathon 2021: Race attracts 80,000 participants

Runners in a range of costumes pounded the capital's streets in a record-breaking London Marathon. The 26.2-mile race returned to London's streets for its first full-scale staging in more than two years, following the Covid-19 pandemic. An estimated 80,000 runners took part in person and virtually via an app. Marcel...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Kenya#Race#The New York Marathon#Afghan#St James S Park#Cnn Com
Indy100

Widow marks wedding anniversary among Macmillan’s London Marathon runners

A woman whose late husband left her a list of challenges will tick off the London Marathon when she joins thousands of runners taking part in the event on Sunday. Mariam Ayad, 37, from Islington north London, will run in memory of her husband, Billy Hookway, on what would have been their second wedding anniversary although they had been together for 18 years.
WORLD
runningmagazine.ca

Nagoya Women’s Marathon now offers the most prize money of any race

The Nagoya Women’s Marathon announced it would be increasing the prize money for its race scheduled to take place on Mar. 13, 2022. This year’s winner will take home USD $250,000, which makes the Nagoya Women’s Marathon the highest-prize paying race in the world. The race is a leader in...
SPORTS
ESPN

Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma claims men's London Marathon win

LONDON -- Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's London Marathon in a time of two hours four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. Lemma, who finished on the podium last year, crossed the line 27 seconds ahead of Kenya's...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Commonwealth Games ticket applications for Birmingham 2022 close to 2million

The Commonwealth Games has received almost two million applications for tickets to Birmingham 2022.Organisers say they are well on the way to having capacity crowds at all venues in what will be the first multi-sport event to have full stadia since the Covid-19 pandemic began.On Thursday morning the Queen launched her Commonwealth Games 2022 baton on its global relay.Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox was given the honour of taking the baton on the first leg of its 90,000-mile journey which will lead to the opening ceremony in Birmingham on July 28.The Queen, with The Earl of Wessex, launched The Queen’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Andorra vs England prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out?

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ian Baraclough happy to embrace the challenge as injuries hit Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough insisted he was happy to embrace the challenge of guiding Northern Ireland into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland while dealing with yet more injury problems.Northern Ireland fought out a goalless draw with the Swiss in Belfast last month while without a string of regulars, and it will be a similar story in Geneva with seven players – including Jonny and Corry Evans Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery – from the original 26-man squad having been ruled out.Injury woes are nothing new for Baraclough, who could be forgiven for feeling he has had one hand tied...
SPORTS
The Independent

Pressure on Switzerland in Northern Ireland qualifier, insists Steven Davis

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis believes all the pressure is on Switzerland going into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Geneva.The visitors start the match three points behind the Swiss in the battle for second place and a play-off berth from Group C, knowing a win would keep their fate in their own hands but that a defeat would be a massive blow to hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.Even so, Davis believes home expectation mean it is the Swiss, ranked 15th in the world compared to Northern Ireland’s 47th, who carry the greater burdens.😃 One day out 📸 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/gYobhpCUmX— Northern...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu falls to defeat in first outing since US Open triumph

The question on most lips as Emma Raducanu returned to competition for the first time since her startling US Open victory was exactly how she would adjust to her new status as a grand slam champion. With major success inevitably comes increased and often unwanted expectation, as well a target on the back as players fight for the newest, biggest win.
TENNIS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
CNN

CNN

672K+
Followers
104K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy