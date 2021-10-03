CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Doctor clears up concerns about pregnant women getting the Covid vaccine

By FOX45 Morning News Producer
foxbaltimore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The recommendation comes after the CDC reported the highest number of pregnant women to die in a month. 22 pregnant women died from the infection in August and vaccination rates are...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Baltimore, MD
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Vaccines
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Capital Women S Care#Gbmc#Mrna
deseret.com

CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
myfoxzone.com

CDC excess mortality data reveals troubling trend during the COVID pandemic

The pandemic has been incredibly deadly, and COVID-19 isn’t the only reason. The number of people dying from many different diseases - including diabetes, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s disease – has been way up since January of 2020. Doctors and researchers call these excess deaths. The CDC is routinely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

U.S. health experts urge flu shots to avoid ‘twindemic’

The U.S. is gearing up in case of a bad flu season on top of the continuing COVID-19 crisis, with a plea Thursday for Americans to get vaccinated against both. “I get it: We are all tired of talking about vaccines,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foxbaltimore.com

Doctor explains Flu Shots & Covid Boosters and getting them together

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Flu season is getting underway as Covid-19 booster shots are approved and becoming available. Health Professionals say it’s important to get the Flu Shot this year as covid restrictions have been lifted and more people are out and about. A lot of people, however, are worried about...
BALTIMORE, MD
WFMY NEWS2

'I have no regrets' | Moms open up about getting vaccinated while expecting after CDC issues urgent alert for pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Triad moms are encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the CDC released urgent guidance recommending the shot for women carrying a child. The latest guidance from the CDC came out Wednesday. The organization said it recommends the shot either before or during pregnancy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IE Voice

CDC Urges Pregnant Women—Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

With a clear sense of urgency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Advisory late last week warning pregnant women of the risks they are taking with their lives and the lives of their unborn children by declining to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Only 31 percent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Atlantic City Press

Gov. Murphy urges pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, addresses vaccine mandate for children

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy shared his thoughts on a vaccine mandate for children under 12 and doubled down on the vaccine’s safety for pregnant women during a COVID-19 media briefing Monday afternoon. As the risks associated with contracting COVID-19 while pregnant and unvaccinated become more apparent, officials are pleading...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer seeks US authorization of Covid vaccine for ages 5-11

US drugmaker Pfizer said Thursday it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11. Pfizer tweeted early Thursday that the two companies had "officially submitted our request" to the FDA "for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy