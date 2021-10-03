Sampdoria's Antonio Candreva Scores Goal Of The Season Contender vs. Udinense, It's The Definition Of Top Bins

A different stadium and a different scenario, but at the end of the day, Juve’s second win of the Serie A campaign shared the same final result with its predecessor. Paulo Dybala broke the deadlock early on before leaving the pitch injured and heartbroken, and Leonardo Bonucci converted the spot kick in his absence. Maya Yoshida pulled one back for Sampdoria, but Manuel Locatelli restored the two-goal lead with is first goal for the Old Lady.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO