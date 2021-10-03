Sampdoria's Antonio Candreva Scores Goal Of The Season Contender vs. Udinense, It's The Definition Of Top Bins
Sampdoria winger Antonio Candreva scored a goal of the season contender in the club's Serie A clash against Udinese on Sunday. It was a dramatic afternoon at The Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Luca Gotti's side opened the scoring through former Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra but Sampdoria levelled the scores just nine minutes later after an own goal from Jens Stryger Larsen.www.sportbible.com
Comments / 0