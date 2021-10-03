CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Sampdoria's Antonio Candreva Scores Goal Of The Season Contender vs. Udinense, It's The Definition Of Top Bins

By Jack Kenmare
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sampdoria winger Antonio Candreva scored a goal of the season contender in the club's Serie A clash against Udinese on Sunday. It was a dramatic afternoon at The Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Luca Gotti's side opened the scoring through former Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra but Sampdoria levelled the scores just nine minutes later after an own goal from Jens Stryger Larsen.

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

What’s the situation for Dragusin and Ihattaren at Sampdoria?

On Sunday’s early kickoff, Juventus will host Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium, and Roberto D’Aversa will have some interesting names in his expected starting lineup. The Bianconeri fans are all familiar with the likes of Fabio Quagliarella, Antonio Candreva and Emil Audero who are former Old Lady players. Moreover, the...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s win over Sampdoria on Sunday

A different stadium and a different scenario, but at the end of the day, Juve’s second win of the Serie A campaign shared the same final result with its predecessor. Paulo Dybala broke the deadlock early on before leaving the pitch injured and heartbroken, and Leonardo Bonucci converted the spot kick in his absence. Maya Yoshida pulled one back for Sampdoria, but Manuel Locatelli restored the two-goal lead with is first goal for the Old Lady.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights Juventus vs Sampdoria (3-2)

49' Referee Giovanni Ayroldi takes advantage of the ball being in the center circle and blows the whistle to end the match at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus win for the second time in a row, something unheard of so far in this edition of the Serie A, and arrive more confident to play in the Champions League next week.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Pereyra
Person
Luca Gotti
Person
Antonio Candreva
Person
Fabio Quagliarella
Yardbarker

Video: Patric Scores Lazio’s Second Goal Against Lokomotiv Moscow

After taking the lead within the first 15 minutes of the match against Lokomotiv Moscow, Lazio did not put their foot on the brakes and found a second goal through Patric. Off of a corner kick taken by Luis Alberto, Francesco Acerbi rushed the front post. Unmarked, he flicked to ball towards the back post, hoping for the ball to find the back of the net or take a deflection to beat Guilherme.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sampdoria#Bt Sport#Serie A#Udinese
Stamford Advocate

Ruidíaz scores 2 goals, Sounders hold top spot in West

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored two goals to increase his season total to 16 and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Wednesday night. Seattle (15-5-6) held onto the Western Conference lead, two points ahead of Sporting Kansas City, after winning for the sixth time in eight games. San Jose (8-10-9) had its two-game winning streak snapped.
MLS
chatsports.com

Are these El Matador's top five United goals?

EVERTON (away) “We were playing well at Everton in the Carabao Cup – it was a quarter-final, not long before Christmas – but it looked like a case of making the breakthrough to prevent a dreaded penalty shoot-out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Newcastle United Fans Are Already Claiming Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi As Their Own

Signed, sealed, delivered. Former owner Mike Ashley has officially sold Newcastle United to a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium with an estimated worth of £320 billion. Similar to what we've seen with the likes of Manchester City and PSG, when a cashed-up ownership group of that magnitude walks through the front doors of your club, a bunch of big-money signings normally follow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Italy's Unbelievable 37 Game Unbeaten Run Comes To An End Against Spain

Italy's incredible 37 game unbeaten run has come to an abrupt end following their 2-1 loss to Spain in tonight's UEFA Nations League Semi-Final at the San Siro. Roberto Mancini's side had a disastrous first half, with a brace from Manchester City star Ferran Torres either side of a Leonardo Bonucci red card putting 'La Roga' in cruise control.
UEFA
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy