Kudos to the university and its museum

By Dave Norton
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is one of a series of columns exploring bowhead whales and the bowhead whale exhibit now on display at the University of Alaska Museum of the North. Angela Linn compiled a history of the UA Museum of the North (UAMN) for the Sept. 5th issue of the Daily News-Miner. She showed that 2026 will mark the museum’s 100th year of existence. The permanent and temporary exhibits on the bowhead whale completed in June of this 95th year since UAMN’s founding showcase perseverance, resourcefulness, flexibility and community appeal by the university and its museum.

advantagenews.com

SIUE’s University Museum awarded $153,000 Museums for America grant

The University Museum at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville was awarded a two-year $153,459 grant by the Institute of Museum and Library Services as part of their Museums for America program. With the funding from this award, the Museum will improve its collections stewardship by implementing the second stage of the...
vpr.org

Fleming Reimagined: A University Museum's Journey to Decolonize Its Collection

For more than 90 years, the Fleming Museum of Art at the University of Vermont has showcased artifacts and paintings from around the world. Now, at the urging of staff, it’s undergoing a transformation. The museum is confronting its role in perpetuating racism and oppression. Instead, it hopes to become a platform for BIPOC art and anti-racism work.
syr.edu

Syracuse University Libraries Contributes to University of Toronto Art Museum Exhibition on Plastics

Multiple artifacts from Syracuse University Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center’s (SCRC) Plastics Artifact Collection are currently on display in the University of Toronto Art Museum exhibition titled “Plastic Heart: Surface All the Way Through.” The exhibition, open from Sept. 8 through Nov. 20, draws on the existing work of the “Synthetic Collective,” an interdisciplinary collaboration of visual artists, cultural workers, and scientists based in Canada. The exhibition features data visualizations, artworks created by the “Synthetic Collective” in response to their research, as well as new commissions by contemporary artists from the Great Lakes Region. Also included in the exhibition are historical installations, including the artifacts on loan from SCRC, and objects that used early plastics that are now degrading, evoking questions of conservation and preservation in museum culture. This exhibition spotlights the connections between scientific and artistic methodologies and challenges the viewer to explore how arts-based approaches to thinking and working can make viable contributions to environmental science and activism.
Newsday

Heckscher art museum adds diversity to its collection as it turns 100

The Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington has acquired new art pieces to diversify the artists represented in the museum’s collection as it celebrates its belated centennial anniversary. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, between this year and last, museum officials acquired 36 works by 14 different American artists whose work spans...
Time Out Global

The V&A Museum of Childhood begins its £13m transformation

I can imagine getting your kid to a museum is an absolute hassle for most parents. Tantrums are thrown, the tears start flowing and by the time you’ve managed to drag them out of the house, you’ve got one hour until the place closes. Well, the V&A is here to offer a £13m solution filled with art, design and play: Young V&A.
Journal-News

Miami University Art Museum hires new director who has worked around the world

The College of Creative Arts at Miami University recently announced the appointment of Dr. John “Jack” Green as the new director and chief curator of the Miami University Art Museum. “What excites me most about my new position at the Miami University Art Museum is the opportunity to work with...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Fairbanks Alaska Travel Vlog 2021 / Bicycle Baron, LIVE MUSIC in Anchorage from 9.19.2021

撮影場所のリンク下記詳細にございます。. 1. Downtown Lavelle’s TAPHOUSE est 2016 FAIRBANKS. Special Thanks to Sarah for organizing the open mic and all the people who were there. All the clothes I'm wearing is provided by one of my best friends LONG HAIRED DUDE. Thanks. #fairbanks #openmic #alaska.
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Art Museum seeking submissions for its residency program

The Newport Art Museum recently announced a call for submissions to mid-career and established U.S. artists for two-month-long artist residencies known as AiR/Newport. AiR/Newport is designed to encourage the creative, intellectual and personal growth of emerging and established visual artists and designers by giving them the time, space and solitude needed to create, apart from the daily demands of production and deadline.
georgiasouthern.edu

Georgia Southern University Museum reopens, celebrates Earth Sciences Week

After nearly three years and following extensive architectural renovations, the Georgia Southern Museum, one of the longest-standing educational centers on the University’s Statesboro Campus, reopens to visitors on Oct. 10. “It has been a long project, but well worth the journey,” said Georgia Southern Museum Director Brent Tharp, Ph.D. “The...
wfxrtv.com

University of Lynchburg celebrates inauguration of its 11th president

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The University of Lynchburg will inaugurate its 11th president, Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar, on Friday afternoon. The ceremony will take place on the steps of Hopwood Hall at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. Following the ceremony will be a carnival on the Dell including food trucks, games, and music.
WIFR

Rockford’s Discovery Center Museum celebrating its 40th anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To celebrate the Discovery Center Museum in Rockford’s 40th year this fall, the museum will have special events, giveaways and more. An energetic group from the Junior League of Rockford and the Rockford Area Arts Council thought of the idea because they wanted to create a place for children to learn and explore their curiosity to to with classroom activities. Children’s museums and science centers only existed in major cities but this group found a way to bring the two places together.
Newswise

First-of-Its-Kind Museum Dedicated to Science of Sight Opens in San Francisco

Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Today the American Academy of Ophthalmology announced the public opening of its Truhlsen-Marmor Museum of the Eye®, the world’s only free, public museum dedicated to the science of sight. “On behalf of the city and county of San Francisco, I want to congratulate the...
Daily Triplicate

Letter: Kudos

Last week, when we drove through the station back to California, we were greeted by a gentleman, one of two working at the time, who asked us ‘the’ question both in English and in ASL. I think that should earn a kudos. Diane Raintree.
tourismnewslive.com

Kerala to have a first-of-its kind language museum

Kerala, boasting of a high literacy rate and unique literary and cultural tradition, will soon have a museum to showcase the legacy, which is considered to be the first-of-its-kind language-literary and cultural museum in the world. The state government decided to launch the construction of “Akshara Museum” on November 1,...
thewestfieldnews.com

Town’s history museum will celebrate its own past

SOUTHWICK — A special celebration is slated Oct. 10 to mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Southwick History Museum. “There are many people in the area including residents who don’t realize there is a history museum in town,” said Lee David Hamberg, town historian and a longtime member of the Southwick Historical Society. “You would be surprised to see what we have in our collections. For those who have never been — it’s a treat!”
DFW Community News

Kudos on Big Art Day

On Saturday, September 18, teachers and staffers from GISD and Michelle Norris, Garland city staffer, organized and delivered a “Big Art Day” in the downtown square. Kids were able to paint rocks, decorate T-shirts, make necklaces and help renew a gigantic mural in the little art park at 506 Main Street. It became a very hot afternoon, with temperatures reaching around 100 degrees. In spite of the intense heat and scorching sunlight Bobby Orozco entertained with his beautiful piano solos while Trayc Claybrook painted on the concrete floor of the square without being shaded from the sun. Both Bobby and Trayc went above and beyond by suffering the intense heat while completing their presentations of visual and performance arts as their contributions to Big Art Day.
natchitochesparishjournal.com

You Can’t Judge a Book by Its Cover – The Amazing North Louisiana Military Museum

The North Louisiana Military Museum is a perfect example of the old adage that you can’t judge a book by its cover. The first impression a visitor has of the museum is of a deceptively small steel building. Judging the museum by its nondescript exterior would be a mistake, however. The interior is simply superb. The museum has an incredible range of artifacts from the Civil War through WWI, WWII to Vietnam and the wars in the Middle East.
wcu.edu

University seeks public feedback in updating its campus master plan

Western Carolina University is in the process of updating its 2014 Campus Master Plan and will hold two virtual forums to allow for public feedback. Faculty, staff, students, neighbors and other interested parties are invited to learn more about this important revision to the university’s planning document that guides the physical development of its Cullowhee campus.

