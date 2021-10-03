Kudos to the university and its museum
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of columns exploring bowhead whales and the bowhead whale exhibit now on display at the University of Alaska Museum of the North. Angela Linn compiled a history of the UA Museum of the North (UAMN) for the Sept. 5th issue of the Daily News-Miner. She showed that 2026 will mark the museum’s 100th year of existence. The permanent and temporary exhibits on the bowhead whale completed in June of this 95th year since UAMN’s founding showcase perseverance, resourcefulness, flexibility and community appeal by the university and its museum.www.newsminer.com
Comments / 0